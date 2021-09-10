Nioh: Complete Edition is Free on PC – Find Out Where to Get It Now

Nioh: Complete Edition, the ultimate version of Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo’s acclaimed title, is now free at the Epic Games Store as one of its weekly free titles. According to Epic Game’s official site, the title will be free to play until September 16, 2021, which is Thursday of next week. Together with Nioh, players will be able to get Unicube’s survival management game Sheltered.

Nioh was first released in 2017. In the game, players follow the story of William Adams, a western masterless samurai who travels to Japan during the Sengoku period. The game won the hearts of many for its action-oriented gameplay, heavily inspired in both Team Ninja’s Ninja Gaiden series and FromSoftware’s Dark Souls, Demon Souls, and Bloodbourne franchises. You can check out Nioh’s official trailer below, as well as our review for the title here.

Nioh 2, an indirect sequel to the game, was released in March 2020. Differently from the first title, the sequel allows players to fully customize their character and almost all of its characteristics. The game also features a new mechanic in which players could activate the character’s Yokai genes to transform into a half Yokai beast. When in this form, not only does the character’s appearance change but also does their playstyle. You can check out our review for Nioh 2: Complete Edition here.

Nioh: Complete Edition features not only the base game but also all of its expansion, Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed’s End. The version also features support for 4K resolutions, as well as cross-play with its Steam version. Outside of the Epic Games Store, you can play the game right now on Steam and on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.