Official WWE 2K22 Release Date Delayed

A new trailer for WWE 2K22 was released earlier today during SummerSlam 2021. The trailer confirms that the game will have a release date delay.

When 2K Games announced WWE 2K22 earlier this year, the company announced the game would have been out by Fall 2021. A Fall release for a WWE video game has been going on for the past two decades now. Many people expected the game to be out either in October or November like past games.

However, this new trailer has confirmed that the game will now be out on March 2022. This is just a few weeks before WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

2K Games further announced that more info about the game will be revealed in January 2022. The trailer showed wrestlers in the game included Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Ricochet, Bayley, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kane, Bobby Lashley, Goldberg, Dolph Ziggker, Kofi Kingston, Drew MyIntyre and more.

Sadly, no platforms have been announced for the game so far. Gamers are hoping we should see the game on the newer PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

A reason for the delay was not mentioned as of time of writing. However, a delay could be a good thing since WWE 2K20 was rushed and was full of glitches and bugs.