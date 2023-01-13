One Piece: Treasure Cruise – Ranked Tier List

For gamers hoping to take their favorite One Piece characters on the go, One Piece: Treasure Cruise could be the ultimate mobile game for them. Featuring exciting and bombastic combat, real-time combos that players can push to the limit, and countless characters, One Piece fans love this game for many different reasons.
However, as players continue on their journey, they may start to find that some characters begin to lose their luster quickly. Let’s dive in and jump on a cruise to find out who the best characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise truly are, so gamers can start putting together the ultimate band of pirates.
One Piece: Treasure Cruise – All Characters Ranked
With so many characters to choose from, there is a good chance that our overall picks may differ from others. As tier lists are purely subjective, there is some room for characters to move as more content becomes available, but as it stands, here are our choices for the best picks in One Piece: Treasure Cruise!
D-Ranked Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise
These are the bottom-of-the-barrel choices. While they may be usable during the opening hours of this game, players will quickly begin to earn characters that can outperform them in just about every way imaginable. Don’t sink too much time or effort into these characters, unless you can’t seem to let them go for whatever reason.
- Arlong, Sun Pirates
- Charlotte Pudding, Love and Determination
- Fujitora, Surefire Gravity
- Hawk Eyes Mihawk, The Black Blade
- Heavenly Demon Doflamingo, Ruler of the Bird Cage
- Jack, Eleph-eleph Fruit
- Knight of the Sea Jinbe
- Lucy, Corrida Colosseum Champion
- Luffy & Ace, Pirates Rising
- Monkey D Luffy, To Become a True Kung Fu Master
- Nami, Cat Burglar Deceiving the New World
- Roronoa Zoro, A Momentary Glimpse of a Great Swordsman
- Sabo, Dragon Claw
- Trafalgar Law, Former Warlord of the Sea
- Vinsmoke Judge, Germa 66 Science Combat Force
- Vinsmoke Sanji, Germa Kingdom’s Sacrifice
- White Chase Smoker, Marine who Carries Out His Own Justice
C-Tier Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise
These characters will give players the chance to see how power really feels, even if they happen to fall short on a few key elements. Alongside the chance to get slightly more powered up than the D-Tier characters, players may soon hit the ceiling with these particular pirates.
- Big Mom, Emperor Suffering from Hunger Pangs
- Charlotte Cracker, Fear of the Infinite Biscuits
- Corazon, Sympathy for Law
- Dark King Rayleigh, An Old Soldier Watching Over the Next Generation
- Dracule Mihawk, Teaching the Secret Techniques of a Great Swordsman
- Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, Enforcer of Absolute Justice
- Franky, The Modified Man Living his Manly Dream
- Inuarashi & Nekomamushi, Antagonistic Kings of Day and Night
- Magician Basil Hawkins, Follower of the Dragon
- Marco the Phoenix, Illusion Flame Beast
- Nico Robin, Umbrella Blocking Iron Stars
- O-nami, Novice Kunoichi
- Oiran Komurasaki
- Revolutionary Army Chief of Staff Sabo, “Mera Mera no Mi”: The Real Identity of Lucy
- Sabo, True Power of the Mera Mera no Mi
- Tony Tony Chopper Heavy Point
- Vinsmoke Judge, Germa 66 Science Military Force
B-Tier Characters In One Piece: Treasure Cruise
Now players are starting to cook with Gum-Gum, as these characters will benefit players from start to… well, almost the finish. They may sizzle out compared to their high-powered partners, but B-Tier characters can still be useful and valuable through major portions of the game.
- Ace, Trickster Flame Wolf
- Blackbeard, Emperor
- Boa Hancock, Vacation on the Evening Beach
- Carrot, A Mystical White Sulong
- Charlotte Katakuri, Haki that Conquers the Future
- Charlotte Katakuri, Manly Match
- Garp the Fist, Grandfather of the Future Pirate King
- Katakuri, 3 Sweet Commanders
- Kuzan, Unfaithful Beliefs of Justice
- Sakazuki Akainu, Decisive Deadly Battle
- Sanji & Judge, The Parting Between Father & Son
- Shirahoshi & Mansherry, A Wonderful Encounter
- Silvers Rayleigh, Right Hand of the Pirate King
- Sugar, Queen of the Toys
- Whitebeard, End of the Long Journey
A-Tier Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise
While Whitebeard may be stuck in B-Tier, we can promise that the power of these characters is truly real. Alongside plenty of action, these characters will help players push to new heights and propel themselves toward the sky. Only certain characters can outclass these pirates, but A-Tier is nothing to scoff at.
- Bartolomeo & Cavendish, The Noble Prince & Cannibal Fighting Together
- Boa Hancock, Vacation on the Evening Beach
- Charlotte Katakuri, Manly Match
- Garp the Fist, Grandfather of the Future Pirate King
- Gol D. Roger, Captain of the Roger Pirates
- Kaido, The Strongest Creature
- Katakuri, 3 Sweet Commanders
- Kozuki Oden, Heir to the Shogun of Wano
- Kuzan, Decisive Deadly Battle
- Law, Road Midnight Street
- Luffytaro & Zorojuro, Wano Country’s Saviors
- Mihawk & Perona, Powerful Residents of Former Muggy Kingdom
- Mihawk, Deep Night Dark Road
- Nami & Robin, Red Tulips Relaxation
- O-Soba Mask
- Shirahoshi & Mansherry, A Wonderful Encounter
S-Tier Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise
The cream of the crop, these characters are the ones to start saving rolls for. Alongside their massive power, they only have room to continue to grow as the game continues to mature and progress. These characters can save any battle and are the talk of legends.
- Corazon, Sympathy for Law
- Douglas Bullet, The Monster that Lost Its Purpose
- Kozuki Oden, Heir to the Shogun of Wano
- Luffy & Law, Miracle-Making Generation
- Monkey D Luffy, The Great Snake Surpassing the Future
- Monkey D. Luffy, Gear 4 – Snakeman
- Monkey D. Luffy, Overcoming the Strongest with his Friends
- Red Hair Pirates, Pirates Fighting for the Sake of their Friend
- Sabo & Koala, The Young Aces of the Revolutionary Army
- Trafalgar Law, Alliance to Liberate the Land of Wano
- Vivi & Rebecca, Shared Benefactor
- Whitebeard & Marco, The Fierce Battle at the Paramount War
And there we have it, all of the currently available characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise ranked on their powers and effectiveness! While some pirates could seemingly use a Gum-Gum fruit to soar up the list, keep rolling for those A and S-Tier Pirates to build up the greatest crew of all!
One Piece: Treasure Cruise is available now on Mobile Devices.
- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023