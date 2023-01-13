One Piece: Treasure Cruise – Ranked Tier List

For gamers hoping to take their favorite One Piece characters on the go, One Piece: Treasure Cruise could be the ultimate mobile game for them. Featuring exciting and bombastic combat, real-time combos that players can push to the limit, and countless characters, One Piece fans love this game for many different reasons.

However, as players continue on their journey, they may start to find that some characters begin to lose their luster quickly. Let’s dive in and jump on a cruise to find out who the best characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise truly are, so gamers can start putting together the ultimate band of pirates.

One Piece: Treasure Cruise – All Characters Ranked

With so many characters to choose from, there is a good chance that our overall picks may differ from others. As tier lists are purely subjective, there is some room for characters to move as more content becomes available, but as it stands, here are our choices for the best picks in One Piece: Treasure Cruise!

D-Ranked Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise

These are the bottom-of-the-barrel choices. While they may be usable during the opening hours of this game, players will quickly begin to earn characters that can outperform them in just about every way imaginable. Don’t sink too much time or effort into these characters, unless you can’t seem to let them go for whatever reason.

Arlong, Sun Pirates

Charlotte Pudding, Love and Determination

Fujitora, Surefire Gravity

Hawk Eyes Mihawk, The Black Blade

Heavenly Demon Doflamingo, Ruler of the Bird Cage

Jack, Eleph-eleph Fruit

Knight of the Sea Jinbe

Lucy, Corrida Colosseum Champion

Luffy & Ace, Pirates Rising

Monkey D Luffy, To Become a True Kung Fu Master

Nami, Cat Burglar Deceiving the New World

Roronoa Zoro, A Momentary Glimpse of a Great Swordsman

Sabo, Dragon Claw

Trafalgar Law, Former Warlord of the Sea

Vinsmoke Judge, Germa 66 Science Combat Force

Vinsmoke Sanji, Germa Kingdom’s Sacrifice

White Chase Smoker, Marine who Carries Out His Own Justice

C-Tier Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise

These characters will give players the chance to see how power really feels, even if they happen to fall short on a few key elements. Alongside the chance to get slightly more powered up than the D-Tier characters, players may soon hit the ceiling with these particular pirates.

Big Mom, Emperor Suffering from Hunger Pangs

Charlotte Cracker, Fear of the Infinite Biscuits

Corazon, Sympathy for Law

Dark King Rayleigh, An Old Soldier Watching Over the Next Generation

Dracule Mihawk, Teaching the Secret Techniques of a Great Swordsman

Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, Enforcer of Absolute Justice

Franky, The Modified Man Living his Manly Dream

Inuarashi & Nekomamushi, Antagonistic Kings of Day and Night

Magician Basil Hawkins, Follower of the Dragon

Marco the Phoenix, Illusion Flame Beast

Nico Robin, Umbrella Blocking Iron Stars

O-nami, Novice Kunoichi

Oiran Komurasaki

Revolutionary Army Chief of Staff Sabo, “Mera Mera no Mi”: The Real Identity of Lucy

Sabo, True Power of the Mera Mera no Mi

Tony Tony Chopper Heavy Point

Vinsmoke Judge, Germa 66 Science Military Force

B-Tier Characters In One Piece: Treasure Cruise

Now players are starting to cook with Gum-Gum, as these characters will benefit players from start to… well, almost the finish. They may sizzle out compared to their high-powered partners, but B-Tier characters can still be useful and valuable through major portions of the game.

Ace, Trickster Flame Wolf

Blackbeard, Emperor

Boa Hancock, Vacation on the Evening Beach

Carrot, A Mystical White Sulong

Charlotte Katakuri, Haki that Conquers the Future

Charlotte Katakuri, Manly Match

Garp the Fist, Grandfather of the Future Pirate King

Katakuri, 3 Sweet Commanders

Kuzan, Unfaithful Beliefs of Justice

Sakazuki Akainu, Decisive Deadly Battle

Sanji & Judge, The Parting Between Father & Son

Shirahoshi & Mansherry, A Wonderful Encounter

Silvers Rayleigh, Right Hand of the Pirate King

Sugar, Queen of the Toys

Whitebeard, End of the Long Journey

A-Tier Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise

While Whitebeard may be stuck in B-Tier, we can promise that the power of these characters is truly real. Alongside plenty of action, these characters will help players push to new heights and propel themselves toward the sky. Only certain characters can outclass these pirates, but A-Tier is nothing to scoff at.

Bartolomeo & Cavendish, The Noble Prince & Cannibal Fighting Together

Boa Hancock, Vacation on the Evening Beach

Charlotte Katakuri, Manly Match

Garp the Fist, Grandfather of the Future Pirate King

Gol D. Roger, Captain of the Roger Pirates

Kaido, The Strongest Creature

Katakuri, 3 Sweet Commanders

Kozuki Oden, Heir to the Shogun of Wano

Kuzan, Decisive Deadly Battle

Law, Road Midnight Street

Luffytaro & Zorojuro, Wano Country’s Saviors

Mihawk & Perona, Powerful Residents of Former Muggy Kingdom

Mihawk, Deep Night Dark Road

Nami & Robin, Red Tulips Relaxation

O-Soba Mask

Shirahoshi & Mansherry, A Wonderful Encounter

S-Tier Characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise

The cream of the crop, these characters are the ones to start saving rolls for. Alongside their massive power, they only have room to continue to grow as the game continues to mature and progress. These characters can save any battle and are the talk of legends.

Corazon, Sympathy for Law

Douglas Bullet, The Monster that Lost Its Purpose

Kozuki Oden, Heir to the Shogun of Wano

Luffy & Law, Miracle-Making Generation

Monkey D Luffy, The Great Snake Surpassing the Future

Monkey D. Luffy, Gear 4 – Snakeman

Monkey D. Luffy, Overcoming the Strongest with his Friends

Red Hair Pirates, Pirates Fighting for the Sake of their Friend

Sabo & Koala, The Young Aces of the Revolutionary Army

Trafalgar Law, Alliance to Liberate the Land of Wano

Vivi & Rebecca, Shared Benefactor

Whitebeard & Marco, The Fierce Battle at the Paramount War

And there we have it, all of the currently available characters in One Piece: Treasure Cruise ranked on their powers and effectiveness! While some pirates could seemingly use a Gum-Gum fruit to soar up the list, keep rolling for those A and S-Tier Pirates to build up the greatest crew of all!

One Piece: Treasure Cruise is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023