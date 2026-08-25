One US city is struggling without power for 12 days, and frustration is growing: ‘It’s not OK for us to continually be in survival mode’

Nearly 30,000 customers in Indiana remain without electricity 12 days after a severe storm system tore through the region, the BBC reported. While Northern Indiana Public Service Company, known as NIPSCO, has restored power to over 345,000 customers since the event on August 11, the lingering outages have left residents in a difficult position. The utility company expects to have power fully restored to the town of Gary by Wednesday.

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The storm, which included tornadoes and flooding, struck with intense speed. Wind gusts reached 99mph, or 159km/h, according to the National Weather Service. Terry Dubois, a 77-year-old resident, described the event as a sheer wall of wind. She noted that she had never seen a storm like that in her entire life. While the most extreme weather lasted only minutes, the recovery process has proven to be a long, exhausting ordeal for the community.

The situation in Gary is particularly challenging because one-third of its approximately 70,000 residents live in poverty. Some residents have faced difficulties refrigerating medication, and there are reports of individuals in wheelchairs unable to use lifts. It’s very similar to Cuba’s situation after the power grid collapse, although the circumstances causing it are quite different.

Many people have struggled to find food, keep their homes hygienic, and maintain access to necessary medical equipment

Kyle Allen, who has been caring for his 95-year-old father, described the nights as pitch black without functional street lights. He managed to secure a generator to keep their home running, but many others have been forced to rely on support from friends or organizations like World Central Kitchen.

Gary, Indiana, mayor says his city is "100%" being neglected because it's a predominantly black city after going 13 days without power.



The electric company, NIPSCO, says they were forced to pause work after their crew was shot at while they were helping restore power.



NIPSCO… pic.twitter.com/HeyGB70Rea — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2026

Frustration among the local population has reached a breaking point, leading to a class-action lawsuit against NIPSCO. The legal filing accuses the company of failing to properly manage the trees that ended up knocking down power lines during the storm.

One resident, Jack Tipold, claimed in the lawsuit that he was undergoing dental surgery when the power cut out. He stated, “I had all my teeth removed and no medication for 48 hours. Let me tell you something, it was a struggle.” NIPSCO has denied any wrongdoing and stated that it plans to defend itself in court.

Shatiya Hardin, another resident, expressed the exhaustion felt by many families. She told CBS that the situation has been “absolutely horrible”. During a news conference held on August 24, faith leaders called for more resources to be deployed immediately. They emphasized that 12 days is long enough for any community to be left without basic services.

Governor Mike Braun has publicly pressured the utility company to speed up the restoration process. On August 25, he stated that there was “no excuse for these delays” and urged the company to bring in more crews. He has also requested a major disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help unlock additional resources.

NIPSCO responded by stating that it recognizes how difficult the situation is and is working to restore power as quickly as possible. As weather patterns become more extreme, the vulnerability of the local power grid remains a significant concern for those living in the area.

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