Outriders Crash Logs Take Up a Staggering Amount of Disk Space

And how to get back those precious GB of data.

April 11th, 2021 by Shawn Robinson

Despite its current reviews on Steam, Outriders has seen massive success commercially. Thanks in part to its rewarding looter-shooter systems, the game is seeing an impressively stable 80,000+ concurrent player count on Steam. It’s an impressive feat for Square Enix, especially following the release of the notoriously abysmal Marvel’s Avengers. Despite all of this success, the game still has its issues, with one particular issue standing out from the rest, and it has nothing to do with any sort of in-game bugs.

For those unaware, Unreal Engine will ask if you’d like to submit a crash log whenever your game crashes. Outriders runs on the engine and asks the same thing as usual, but instead of later deleting the crash logs, they appear to stay stored on your system. When one Reddit user by the name of Toasteroven47 investigated the issue, they found the game had stored 23GB of data from various crashes, maxing out their SSD. This is rather concerning if you’re a PC player since disk space can be major for a lot of things.

If you’re a PC player of Outriders, you’ll likely want to clear this once in a while. And thankfully, there’s a somewhat simple solution to do so. For those looking to empty the folder, you’ll want to do the following:

  • Press the Windows + R keys
  • Type in %LocalAppData% and click OK
  • Open the Madness folder
  • Open the Saved folder in that, followed by Crashes
  • Delete the contents of that folder

It’s quite bizarre that Outriders is doing this, as most other Unreal Engine games don’t save that much data. In any case, hopefully, this lets you reclaim some of that precious space on your drive. When we hear of a potential fix on this issue, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Outriders is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

