Overwatch 2 Season 2 Patch Notes Embrace Battle Mercy, Nerf Sojourn, and More

Overwatch Season 2 brought many changes and additions to the game, released on October 4. Many players have been enjoying this free-to-play title for a while now, and this new season is a matter of time until old players get back to the title. Developers are known for tweaking and balancing many characters when updates like this come out, and in Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes, you will see many changes to some of your favorite characters.

On December 6, the official Blizzard website released Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes showing players worldwide all the changes and fixes added with this update. According to the blog post, many fan-favorite characters like Doomfist, Junker Queen, Bastion, Sojourn, and many more have received some balance changes besides the bug fixes added to the game.

According to the patch notes, Sojourn was performing well at the highest tiers of competitive play, but below them, many players complained about getting killed by long-range charged-up headshots by Railgun’s secondary shots. The developers decided to nerf this secondary fire mode by reducing the critical damage multiplier from 2x to 1.5x while buffing the primary fire mode by increasing its damage per projectile from 9 to 10.

Mercy also received some changes in this patch. Developers decided to give the character a buff by allowing players to switch between weapons faster and increasing Caduceus Blaster ammo from 20 to 25, allowing players to stay longer in the fight.

Besides these changes to Mercy and Sojourn, Kiriki also received some changes regarding her ultimate ability. Now Kiriko’s ultimate will take cost 10% more, besides reducing its movement speed and cooldown rate.

Other characters like Tracer and Ana received some small buffs, so if players notice something different in their next matches, this is why. Overwatch 2 Season 2 patch notes brought more than balance changes. The developers also added many bug fixes regarding characters and maps, so if any players were facing awkward experiences in some matches, some of them should be over.

Overwatch 2 players should feel the game a lot more balanced after this update. The developers released many balance changes to the game besides the new character Ramattra. So any tank main should start working towards unlocking this new character.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official Overwatch Twitter page.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022