Overwatch Archives 2021 Event Now Live: New Skins and Missions

The Overwatch Archives 2021 event has now returned in the latest update, bringing brand new skins and a new reward structure.
Regular Overwatch players will have noticed that the way Blizzard has structured their new skins recently is by challenging players to get 9 wins in any game mode, and players will be glad to hear that they’ve changed up this structure somewhat for the new event.
Overwatch Archives 2021 Event
There are five new legendary skins that will need to be unlocked through opening Archives loot boxes, for Soldier: 76, Genji, Widowmaker, Tracer and Zarya:
- Mousquetaire Widowmaker
- Soldier: 1776 Soldier: 76
- Bushi Genji
- Cavalry Tracer
- Polyanitsa Zarya
However, there are also three epic skins for Lucio, Zenyatta and Mercy which are unlocked in a brand new way. One skin can be unlocked per week by taking part in the weekly challenges, where completing missions rewards stars, with harder missions rewarding more stars. Gaining 30 stars in each week will earn the new epic skin.
The event features the co-op missions Uprising, Retribution and Storm Rising, with each week bringing with it some fun game modes to try out.
Here’s a week by week breakdown of the rewards players can earn:
Week 1
- Earn 10 stars – Corredor Lucio Player Icon
- Earn 20 stars – Turn Up the Heat! spray
- Earn 30 stars – Corredor Lucio Epic Skin
Week 2
- Earn 10 stars – Subaquatic Zenyatta Player Icon
- Earn 20 stars – Deep in Thought Spray
- Earn 30 stars – Subaquatic Zenyatta Epic Skin
Week 3
- Earn 10 stars – Camouflage Mercy Player Icon
- Earn 20 stars – Night Mission Spray
- Earn 30 stars – Camouflage Mercy Epic Skin
The Overwatch Archives 2021 event ends on April 27. For regular Overwatch players, it’s nice to see Blizzard changing up the formula slightly to keep players invested in the game before Overwatch 2 launches.
Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.