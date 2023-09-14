Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door Remake Announced

Image: Nintendo

After over a decade of experiments, Paper Mario is finally returning to the classic turn-based style fans have been clamoring for. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is receiving a brand-new remake, featuring updated visuals alongside familiar gameplay. This remake comes just after the release of Origami King, bringing the series back to its roots in terms of both character designs and combat.

This remake features the same designs as its GameCube predecessor, including unique appearances for Goombas like Goombella and Toads like Thriff T. the shopkeeper. The gameplay seems to be almost the exact same as before, with varied Action Commands, superguarding, and partners all returning. The only major changes include an updated soundtrack and visuals, with characters and locations gaining a more paper-like appearance — but lacking the outlines of more recent Paper Mario titles.

Notably, the announcement of the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remake comes just after one for Super Mario RPG. It’s unknown if the two announcements are related, but their similar gameplay implies a connection. Paper Mario has moved away from its RPG roots up until now, and it’s likely that this remake could change which direction it follows in the future.

So far, there has been no word on additional content not included in the original’s release, and no confirmation has been made on further changes to the title. Some things that have seemingly stayed the same are the game’s dialogue and Mario’s voice. Notably, other characters have gained their own voice clips, with Goombella, Bowser, and even “Mario” making noises as they speak in text boxes.

The remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will release sometime in 2024. Fans who skipped out on the more recent Paper Mario entries will likely want to give this one a look, especially considering just how much classic content it’s been able to retain.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023