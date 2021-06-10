Payday 3 Gets an Official Release Window (and a New Publishing Label)

Starbreeze Studios’ long-awaited follow-up to their hit heist simulator series, Payday, is finally ready to reveal when we can expect the third installment. Although we finally have an answer, Payday 3 is still a couple years out. Sorry to disappoint the would-be virtual criminals awaiting their shot at pulling off the next legendary heist.

Payday 3 brings the cooperative first-person shooter to “a Hollywood-like environment,” surroundings that are sure to lend to epic high-stakes missions. Sadly, we currently know little else about what is in store for the Payday crew in their next felonious outing. We are left waiting for juicer details for the time being.

That said, Koch Media did announce that Payday 3 will fall under their new premium gaming label, Prime Matter. The newly publicized label is dedicated to delivering brilliant immersive games from studios all across the world. Here is an overview of Prime Matter directly from Koch Media’s CEO, Klemens Kundratitz:

“Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to maximizing their true potential. The core of the video games industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly look to innovate and inspire players across all its activities while retaining the fundamental values of what makes our industry so special – it’s intrinsically fun.”

So, there you go. Payday 3 is, unsurprisingly, one such premium game tied to Prime Matter. We’ll learn more about Payday 3 as we slowly close in on its targeted release window, 2023.