Persona 3 Reload Remakes the Classic From the Ground Up in Early 2024

The Persona series is known for putting out challenging JRPGs that have dominated the crowded genre for some time. It was bound to happen that fans would get a remake of the game, and we have officially discovered information about Persona 3 remake coming soon. Persona 3 Reload looks to rebuild the original from the ground up with fresh graphics and reimagined combat systems — and the good news is that the game is not too far from release.

Persona 3 Reload is Looking to Create the Classic from the Ground up in 2024

Persona 3 is arguably one of the best Persona games in the series, and the fact that the community will be able to play a remake of the beloved game soon is fantastic. There has been a port of Persona 3 called Persona 3 Portable, which is minimal to what the remake plans to achieve. Persona 3 Reload has been confirmed to be released in early 2024 — although a definite date has yet to be revealed. As we get closer to the new year, Atlus will reveal an official date the public.

The latest Xbox Showcase gave players a glimpse of what to expect, including a polished world that looks familiar but also entirely different. The graphics are beautiful, the cutscenes are made from the ground up, and the combat system is getting an overhaul to make the game feel like a game from this generation. All these improvements added to a game that did everything right back in 2006 will make the classic another banger.

If you want to check out the latest gameplay trailer for Persona 3 Reload, we have that for you below.

As we wait for the official reveal of an exact date for Persona 3 Reload, we can rest assured that we will see more of this game in the coming months. It has been confirmed that the remake of the beloved game will be coming to Xbox Series S and X, as well as being a day one for the Xbox Game Pass. The game has not been confirmed for PlayStation consoles and PC, although it is likely to release on those systems.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023