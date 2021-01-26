Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis New Info Announced

The Phantasy Star Online 2 team shared with everyone some brand new info, about the upcoming PSO2: New Genesis installment. The anticipated entry is scheduled for release in 2021 and will take players to a new adventure, in the universe of PSO2.

They provided some updated details in regards to compatibility between the two titles, so we now have an overview of how things will work without any of the two, affecting each other’s economy and more. Let’s take a look.

Regarding Personal Shop and Trade Items for PSO2:NGS

Items obtained through PSO2:NGS are only marketable through the PSO2:NGS Personal Shop System, and items obtained in PSO2 are only marketable through the PSO2 Personal Shop System.

The Personal Shop System allows the display and purchase of items by value according to N-Meseta, the in-game currency of PSO2:NGS.

Upon sale, a 10% Seller’s Fee will be deducted from the item purchase price.

Unlike in PSO2, there is no ability to trade items directly with other operatives in PSO2:NGS.

Regarding the power of Weapons and Units you obtained from PSO2

Items obtained in PSO2, such as Weapons and Units, will be modified during use in PSO2:NGS. Changes will be reverted during use in PSO2 and will be the same as before.

Rarity of PSO2 – obtained Weapons and Units will be converted during use in PSO2:NGS as below:

Item Rarity during use in PSO2 Item Rarity during use in PSO2:NGS 1-6* → 1 7-12* → 2 13-14* → 3 15* → 4 4

At service launch, the maximum Rarity of items in PSO2:NGS will be 4*.

Equipment Requirements for Classes will be changed according to PSO2:NGS Class Specifications for each Weapon Category.

Regardless of Rarity, items obtained from PSO2 are unable to be sold at PSO2:NGS NPC Shops or displayed in the PSO2:NGS Personal Shops.

Equipment Extensions and Unit Timed Abilities performed or applied in PSO2 will not function in PSO2:NGS.

Units in PSO2:NGS will not be visible and the Equipment section name for “Back”, “Arms” and “Legs” will be changed to “Unit 1”, “Unit 2”, and “Unit 3”. The “Back”, “Arms” and “Legs” Units you obtained from PSO2 will become the Armors that fill each slot.

The Enhancement Level of Items obtained in PSO2 is unable to be changed at the PSO2:NGS Item Lab.

– Weapons at +35 Enhancement Level in PSO2 will be changed to +40 Enhancement Level during use in PSO2:NGS.

-Units at +10 Enhancement Level in PSO2 will be changed to +40 Enhancement Level during use in PSO2:NGS.

Weapon Elements and Element Levels will be negated and set to Level 0 during use in PSO2:NGS.

Weapon Potentials of Weapons obtained in PSO2 will be changed to PSO2:NGS Weapon Potentials with consideration paid to their original values.

PSO2:NGS-specified Weapons and Armors obtained during play in PSO2:NGS are unavailable in PSO2.

Weapon and Unit Augments obtained in PSO2

Weapon and Unit Augments obtained in PSO2 will be changed to PSO2:NGS Augments that correlate to some extent with the original abilities or stats. These changes will only apply to the items during use in PSO2:NGS and will be reverted during use in PSO2.

Weapons and Units obtained in PSO2 cannot be Augmented at the Item Lab in PSO2:NGS.

The designation of S-Grade Augments will be negated in PSO2:NGS and these items will also have modified values that correlate to some extent with the original abilities or stats.

Equipping Layering Wear and CAST Parts in PSO2:NGS

During PSO2:NGS Story cutscenes, a player character that is wearing or using PSO2 Layering Wear or CAST Parts will instead be shown wearing or using default PSO2 Outfits or CAST Parts.

Please see below for details on these replacements:

Character Designation Default PSO2 Outfit or CAST Part Series Male other than CAST Close Quarters Female other than CAST Quartz Verge CAST Male Dista Series CAST Female Diehl Series

Shared Content between PSO2:NGS and PSO2

Last, but certainly not least, it was announced which generic content is going to be shared among the games, and what not. The list is quite long and comprehensive, so it is advised to take a look at from their official website, since it is also mentioned that every info found in that page, is still under development and things could change until the final release. The content will be updated without notice, so it is highly suggested to take a look at frequently.*

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is set to launch in 2021, with more info about its exact release date soon. For the time being, an Xbox and PC release is announced for the West audience, with more news about it at a later time. Stay tuned!