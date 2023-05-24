Phantom Blade Zero Is the New Big Sekiro Competitor

Image: S-Game

Phantom Blade Zero was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase in May, with slick bloodied gameplay on show and much much more. Every second of the announcement trailer drew audiences in with its setting and overall aesthetic gameplay. One thing looks to be certain from what we saw, Phantom Blade 0 could very well be the next big Sekiro Competitor.

There was no doubt in my mind when Phantom Blade 0 was shown off that people would compare it to one of the goliaths of a similar style: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. Nonetheless, Phantom Blade 0 looks as though it will offer a rewarding gameplay experience in a similar way to Sekiro. The combat itself also appears as though it has a clear effective Game Feel.

Related: Where to find the Sekiro Save File Location on PC

From everything that was shown at the showcase, one standout was when the protagonist was battling on a moving horse-drawn carriage. The trailer had gripped us from the start so we wouldn’t be surprised if you were in the same boat. From the set pieces to the overall flow of combat to the atmosphere — everything is intriguing enough to make us want to know more.

When Does Phantom Blade Zero Release?

There has been no release date revealed for the title as of yet but we would think that it is likely to arrive within the next few years. This means that everyone will be able to get their next dose of souls-borne-esque experience in not too long. Even though there wasn’t any From Software game shown at the showcase, there were also plenty of other titles that took some of the spotlights with release dates.

Related: When Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release?

It should be noted that the game also has a Semi-open world so this means that you will also be able to explore the environment as you are making your way through the moody atmosphere of Phantom Blade Zero.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023