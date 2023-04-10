Where to find the Sekiro Save File Location on PC

Image: From Software

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of From Software’s more unique games. Its lack of multiplayer forces fans to improve their skills on their own, ensuring their journey through the title is solely their own. As such, many players might grow attached to their completed save files, wanting to back them up just in case something goes wrong. That’s why it can be important to know where the Sekiro save location is on PC.

What is the Location of the Sekiro Save File on PC?

While Sekiro does indeed have Cloud Storage thanks to Steam, the actual files for the game can be found in the Roaming folder on Windows. You can easily get there by using the Start menu’s search function and typing %appdata%, or by going into C:/Users/[your Windows username] and entering the AppData folder. If it isn’t showing up, you might need to show hidden items by clicking the “View” tab in Explorer.

In the Sekiro folder, you’re likely to find a graphics configuration file and at least one folder with a jumble of letters as its name. This folder is tied to your Steam User ID, and entering it will lead you to find a file with the .sl2 extension. This is your save file, and backing it up will let you keep it on hand for later. This is helpful if you want to make alternate choices or mess around with the game files, as Dark Souls III isn’t the only From Software game with a great number of mods.

It’s possible to reach a similar folder on Linux devices as well. You’ll need to enter the steamapps folder, then compatdata, and then the folder that corresponds to your game ID. In Sekiro’s case, the ID is 814380. A “pfx” folder will be found within followed by a “drive_c” folder, and from there it should be simple to find the save file.

If you’re playing on Steam Deck, you can find the steamapps folder by going to Home, showing hidden files, and going into the .local, share, and Steam folders in that order. Follow these steps and you should have no trouble saving your save!

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023