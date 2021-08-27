Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0 Patch Notes

Phasmophobia has just dropped a massive update – their biggest one yet- known as the Exposition patch. It is the long-awaited and long-promised update that Kinetic Games have been promising for a long time, and it leaps the game closer to its inevitable 1.0 launch.

The update brings with it an overhaul to the sprint system, introduces two new ghosts “Gyro and Myling”, adds new equipment for finding evidence, new visuals and effects, as well as several new fixes to the game.

Here’s the full list of patch notes:-

Sprint Rework

You can now Sprint for 3 seconds at increased speed with a 5-second recharge

Player walking speed has been increased to the old sprint speed

VR Teleporting: To replicate sprinting we’ve added an inner and outer UI circle to represent teleport range (walking/sprinting), these will adjust in size depending on how far the player has chosen to teleport

Increased the acceleration of ghosts during a hunt when they can see you

Lowered the ghost’s hunt delay before it moves, from 5 to 3 seconds

New

Added two ghost types; The Goryo and Myling.

Added new equipment to find a new evidence type: The DOTS Projector

Electronic equipment will now alert the ghost of your position during a hunt (similar to voice). Turn them off before hiding!

Hunts now affect all electronic equipment with new sounds and visuals

The parabolic microphone now allows you to hear “paranormal sounds” when aimed towards the ghost

You can now enable Head Bob in the settings

All equipment (minus Sound Sensor) has new visuals and effects

New post-processing effects for players and CCTV

Changes

All ghost types have had their evidence changed to make room for the 2 new ghosts and DOTS projector

During a hunt, equipment and lights will only be affected when in range of the ghost

Random ghost footsteps can now only be heard with a Parabolic Microphone

Glowsticks glow for 30 seconds then fade over the next 30 seconds

The spirit box text has been replaced with icons to show if the ghost is responding

Several sounds have been replaced

The Infrared Sensor functionality has been merged into the Motion Sensor

Lighting has been improved in most maps

The ‘placement helper object’ has new visuals

Volumetric lighting has been improved in all maps to reduce fogginess

When playing solo, you no longer have to use Push To Talk for the Spirit Box (if turned off in settings)

The Ghost will no longer be visible at the start of the hunt until it starts moving

Player hand skin color will now change based on the character you’re playing as

The tutorial has been updated with the new evidence type and new visuals

VR: The journal will now always be held in the left hand

The Parabolic Microphone can now only be used when inside

Several visual adjustments

Several UI adjustments

Fixes

“Show us” phrase no longer makes the ghost interact twice

Fixed a bug where you could mute the Spirit Box static by picking it up with a different object in your hand

Fixed a bug where ghost events would only lower host’s sanity

Fixed a bug where the ghost window knocks were not giving interaction evidence on most windows

Fixed a bug where you could get the ghost to interact with objects with voice recognition in quick succession

Fixed a common multiplayer crash for the host on Asylum in multiplayer

Fixed a bug where you could force the ghost to end the hunt using voice recognition

Fixed a bug where you could get the ghost to interact with objects when you were dead with voice recognition

Fixed a bug where you wouldn’t always get a small map on the map selection screen

Fixed a bug where the sensors couldn’t be placed in certain doorways

Fixed a bug where picking up sensors too quickly would keep them turned on in your hand.

Fixed occlusion culling issues on several levels

Fixed a bug where Danish and Finnish were in the wrong order in the language selection

Fixed a bug where certain ghost’s animations would only play if you are the host

Fixed a bug where equipment sounds were broken when being held by a female character

Phasmophobia is a 4-player psychological horror game where players are tasked with hunting down ghosts and investigating paranormal activities. The game is now available on PC via Steam.