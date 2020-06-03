Amid all the chaos that’s been sweeping the world, there are a few games that look to bring some light. One of these was PHOGS, a delightful co-op focused puzzle platformer from Coatsink and Bit Loom Studios. The game was set to release this month, but circumstances have changed and now they can only promise a release date later this year. For those who were hoping to jump into the crazy world of the physics dogs there is some good news though.

A demo of PHOGS will be coming to Steam on June 9th as part of the Steam Summer Games Festival. This is actually the exact same demo that I got to play while at PAX East 2020, before the world turned upside down. After spending about 30 minutes with the demo I came away delighted and quite excited for where this game was going. I may have to wait a while longer to experience the full game, but at least this fantastic demo can be enjoyed by more people now.

While no official reason was given for the delay of PHOGS this sort of thing isn’t too surprising. Not only are we in unprecedented times, but PHOGS was already being crafted by a small group of dedicated developers. The results are excellent so far though, so while the wait may be hard it will hopefully be worth it in the end. Be ready to check out PHOGS whenever it does arrive later this year for PC and Switch.