Players Riot Against Shield Users In Modern Warfare 2

Many Modern Warfare 2 players frown upon some tactics and items, but a particular tool is on another level. The Riot Shield has been in the Call of Duty franchise for a long time, despite players’ complaints, and now Modern Warfare 2 players have been giving their opinion about it across social media and Reddit.

On November 20, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post regarding Riot Shield users in Modern Warfare 2, and since then, thousands of players have been engaging in the post. According to the Reddit post, many players are upset about Riot Shield users and the fact that while they are using the Riot Shield, they get full back and head protection from it. Making it incredibly hard for players to kill them without special equipment or a launcher.

So far, the post has around ten thousand upvotes and more than one thousand comments, confirming players’ opinions on the matter, and the engagement seems to be growing by the minute. A couple of days ago, another Reddit user shared an interesting discovery that may help fight against Riot Shield users.

According to the other Reddit user, the Drill Charge will now be able to kill Riot Shield users, or at least that is what the official patch notes say. Many users have stated that even though the patch notes state that Drill Charges can kill Riot Shield users, only a few players have been able to do so.

Many players have resorted to bringing a launcher to face against Riot Shield users, and some players claim impressive success against them. Others state that shooting at their feet is another effective tactic to use.

This post and many others show players’ dislike of other players who exploit the Riot Shield, and even though the developers are working on ways to deal with them, their dislike does not seem to diminish.

Players should keep an eye on Riot Shield users in their next matches so they can adopt any of the tactics shared in this post.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022