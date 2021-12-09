PlayStation Game Awards Sale 2021: Best Deals and Discounts

Around this time every year are The Game Awards. And based on the awards, game companies put their awarded games on sale which doubles as a holiday bonus. Both PlayStation and Xbox have brand new next-gen consoles with exciting new games to play. There is no better time to grab some discounted Christmas gifts. Here is the PlayStation Game Awards Sale of 2021.

For starters, the PlayStation Game Awards Sale is happening now and will go till midnight on December 13th. PlayStation has has a great year of next-gen titles that will be on sale. All the discounted games are games that are nominated for various game of the year categories, like best score and music, best art direction, and best narrative.

If you’ve managed to snag a PlayStation 5, you’ll definitely want to check out these deals. And, as a last note before we jump in, if the person you’re gifting to doesn’t want (or can’t play) a physical version of a game, gift them a PlayStation gift card with a specific game in mind.

PlayStation Game Awards Sales of 2021

Now, onto the games on sale. Deathloop is nominated for eight different game award categories including game of the year, best performance, and best action game. Deathloop is 50% off making it $29.99. A perfect present for first-person and story-rich fans.

Next is Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Hailed as an unexpectedly delightful indie experience, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is nominated for three game awards: best art direction, best independent game, and best debut indie game. It is on sale for $27.99, 30% off of its normal price.

Resident Evil Village was expected to be great and then was even better. It is the eighth game in the long-running Resident Evil franchise, but you don’t need to know anything about the past games to understand and enjoy this game. Nominated for game of the year, best performance, most anticipated game, best audio design, and best action/adventure, Resident Evil is 50% making it $29.99.

Returnal is another PlayStation 5 exclusive that wowed us this year. Nominated for three (just three?) game awards this year, Returnal is a visual and audio feast and is more accessible than ever. Returnal is 29% off for $49.69.

There are also a plethora of other incredible games not nominated for game awards that are on sale. Just to name a few of these, NBA 2K22 is 50% off for $29.99, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is 60% off for $23.99, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is 50% off for $29.99, Riders Republic is 40% off for $35.99, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is 60% off for $23.99. Weirdly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with six nominations isn’t discounted from its steep $69.99, but it is an incredible PlayStation 5 exclusive.

There are so many incredible recent and past games for sale in the PlayStation store. There really is no way to go wrong, but be sure to pick something up for your siblings, children, or friends for this holiday season.