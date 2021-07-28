PlayStation Plus August 2021 Games Announced

PlayStation has announced the PlayStation Plus games for the month of August 2021. The three titles are Hunter’s Arena for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for PlayStation 4, and Tennis World Tour 2 for PlayStation 4. Hunter’s Arena, which was revealed in the July 8th State of Play, is described as a “30 player PvP & PvE combat-based battle royale* is set in an ancient age in which humanity battles each other as well as a growing legion of demons that have been unleashed upon the world”. This title will have 2 versions, one for PlayStation 4 and one for PlayStation 5.

The second title, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, comes from EA. This is the sequel to Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, and features some of the series’ best plants and zombies squaring off in the vast town of Neighborville. There are over 20 classes players can choose from, each offering a unique style of play. The game features online co-op, so players will be able to fend off the enemy with friends. This game is for PlayStation 4, but of course, will be available to play on PlayStation 5 thanks to its backward compatibility. The third and final game for the month is Tennis World Tour 2 for PlayStation 4. World Tour 2 features a career mode, where you can grow your player from the very beginning of their career, as well as an online mode where players can play against others with PlayStation Plus. All three of the games for this month will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers until September 6th and become available to download on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Make sure to claim the July PlayStation Plus games, as they will not be available after August 2nd. These include Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.