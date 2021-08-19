PlayStation Store Offering Huge Sales on Over 1,300 Games for the PS5 and PS4

With the PS Store’s Summer Sale ending today, Sony has just kicked off another huge 11 day sale on over 300 big-name games and another 1,300 indie titles, starting today and available all the way through September 1st.

Big-name games are on discount in the Games Under $20 sale category with around 300 titles available. This sale includes highly-acclaimed titles such as The Witcher 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Fallout 76, God of War, Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition, and more.

The Indie sales category is featuring a massive number of over 1,300 games. This category has beloved indie games such as Goat Simulator, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Little Nightmares, Celeste, and much more.

Games Under $20 games includes these goodies:

Doom Eternal – $14.99.

Resident Evil 3 – $19.79.

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition – $17.49.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – $19.79.

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition – $9.99.

The Witcher 3 – $7.99.

Mortal Kombat XL – $5.99.

God of War – $9.99.

Fallout 76 – $13.19.

Fallout 4 GOTY – $9.99.

Resident Evil 6 – $9.99.

Bloodborne Complete Edition – $17.49.

Star Wars Battlefront II – $5.99.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition: $19.99.

PlayStation Indies category includes these gems:

Gang Beasts – $9.99.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $7.49.

CarX Drift Racing Online – $11.99.

Cuphead – $14.99.

Little Nightmares – $4.99.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – $19.49.

Wasteland 3 – $23.99.

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition – $7.49.

Spiritfarer – $17.99.

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition – $24.99.

Five Night’s at Freddy’s 1 through 4 – $5.99 (each) .

. Goat Simulator – 2.49.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $17.49.

We Happy Few – $11.99.

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition – $15.99.

There are far too many games to list in a single news piece, so here’s the link for the full list of Games Under $20, and the link for the full list of the PlayStation Indies. You can also find these categories in the PlayStation Store on botht the PS4, and PS5.

These PlayStation store discounts are available starting today until September 1st, and prices may vary depending on your region.