PlayStation Store Sale This Week – Up To 90% Off Some Games

Playstation Store Sale is now active, it is a good time to buy the remasters and retro games. The games have been heavily discounted. Here is the full list of all discounted games in USD. Note you can use CTRL+F if you are on PC to check if a game is on this list because this Playstation Store Sale List is enormous. The sale is ending on February 10th.

Playstation Store Sale List

ACA NEOGEO FOOTBALL FRENZY 50% $3.99

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN III 50% $3.99

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’99 50% $3.99

ACA NEOGEO TOP HUNTER RODDY and CATHY 50% $3.99

ACA NEOGEO ZED BLADE 50% $3.99

ADK DAMASHII 75% $3.74

Ape Escape 2 50% $4.99

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits 50% $7.49

Arcade Archives Armed F 50% $3.99

Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON 50% $3.99

Arcade Archives Kid’s Horehore Daisakusen 50% $3.99

Arcade Archives OMEGA FIGHTER 50% $3.99

Arcade Archives Renegade 50% $3.99

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection 75% $4.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG 50% $1.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA 50% $1.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN 50% $1.99

ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN 50% $1.99

ART OF FIGHTING ANTHOLOGY 75% $3.74

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered 60% $15.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered 67% $9.89

Batman: Return to Arkham 50% $9.99

BATTLESHIP 60% $5.99

BEYOND: Two Souls 67% $9.89

Boggle 60% $3.99

Borderlands Legendary Collection 60% $19.99

Bully 40% $8.99

Burnout™ Paradise Remastered 60% $7.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe 60% $39.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition 60% $31.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® Remastered 50% $19.99

Castlevania Anniversary Collection 75% $4.99

Chaos on Deponia 90% $1.29

Commandos 2 – HD Remaster 40% $11.99

Contra Anniversary Collection 75% $4.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 60% $15.99

Dark Cloud 60% $5.99

Dark Cloud 2 60% $5.99

Day of the Tentacle Remastered 80% $2.99

Dead Cells 50% $12.49

Dead Rising 70% $5.99

Dead Rising 2 70% $5.99

Deponia 90% $1.29

Deponia Doomsday 90% $1.29

Destroy All Humans! 75% $4.99

Destroy All Humans! 2 75% $4.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection 50% $14.99

DOOM (1993) 50% $2.49

DOOM 3 50% $4.99

DOOM 64 50% $2.49

DOOM II (Classic) 50% $2.49

Dragon Lapis 25% $11.24

Dragon Sinker 60% $5.99

Dragon’s Crown Pro 65% $6.99

Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection 50% $19.99

Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes 90% $1.99

FantaVision 50% $4.99

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition 67% $9.89

FATAL FURY BATTLE ARCHIVES VOL.2 75% $3.74

FU’UN SUPER COMBO 75% $3.74

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES 75% $3.74

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition 75% $4.99

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered 40% $17.99

God of War III Remastered 50% $9.99

GODS Remastered 60% $3.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas® 33% $10.04

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy 50% $17.49

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City® 40% $8.99

Grand Theft Auto®III 40% $8.99

Gravity Rush Remastered 67% $9.89

Grim Fandango Remastered 75% $3.74

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition 70% $4.49

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland 70% $4.49

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition 70% $11.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition 75% $14.99

Heavy Rain 67% $9.89

Hot Shots Tennis 50% $4.99

Hungry Shark World 50% $4.99

Jak 3 50% $7.49

Jak and Daxter Bundle 63% $14.79

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy 50% $7.49

Jak II 50% $7.49

Jak X: Combat Racing 50% $7.49

Journey Collector’s Edition 70% $7.49

Katamari Damacy REROLL 30% $20.99

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition 75% $9.99

Kinetica 50% $4.99

Legend of Kay Anniversary 80% $5.99

LocoRoco 2 Remastered 50% $7.49

LocoRoco Remastered 50% $7.49

Manhunt 40% $8.99

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered 55% $8.99

Max Payne 40% $8.99

MediEvil 50% $14.99

MediEvil – Digital Deluxe 50% $19.99

Mega Man 11 50% $14.99

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle 33% $40.19

METAL SLUG 3 75% $3.74

METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY 70% $5.99

METAL SLUG XX 70% $5.99

Metro 2033 Redux 80% $3.99

Metro Redux 80% $5.99

Metro: Last Light Redux 80% $3.99

MX Nitro: Unleashed 50% $4.99

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 50% $9.99

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 50% $9.99

OKAGE: Shadow King 50% $4.99

OKAMI HD 50% $9.99

Pang Adventures 60% $3.99

PaRappa The Rapper 2 50% $4.99

PaRappa The Rapper Remastered 53% $7.04

Patapon 2 Remastered 40% $8.99

Patapon Remastered 50% $7.49

pixelBOT EXTREME! 30% $6.99

Praetorians – HD Remaster 40% $11.99

Primal™ 50% $4.99

RACCOON CITY EDITION 60% $31.99

Ratchet and Clank 50% $9.99

Red Dead Revolver 40% $8.99

Red Faction 75% $3.74

Red Faction II 75% $3.74

Resident Evil Triple Pack 67% $19.63

Rise of the Kasai 50% $7.49

Risen 3 – Enhanced Edition 80% $3.99

Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered 70% $5.99

Rogue Galaxy 50% $7.49

Rogue Trooper Redux 75% $6.24

SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL 75% $3.74

SAMURAI SHODOWN VI 75% $3.74

SEGA Genesis Classics 65% $10.49

Shadow of the Beast 65% $6.99

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS 35% $12.99

Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn 50% $9.99

Shining Resonance Refrain 70% $8.99

SIREN 50% $4.99

Space Invaders Forever 20% $23.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy 60% $15.99

Streets Of Rage 4 30% $17.49

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection 50% $24.99

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD 35% $19.49

Tearaway™ Unfolded 70% $5.99

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered 50% $24.99

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH 75% $3.74

THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000 75% $2.49

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH 75% $3.74

THE KING OF FIGHTERS COLLECTION: THE OROCHI SAGA 75% $3.74

THE LAST BLADE 2 75% $3.74

The Mark of Kri 50% $7.49

The Raven Remastered 80% $5.99

The Warriors 40% $8.99

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 85% $2.99

Trine 2: Complete Story 75% $4.99

Trine Enchanted Edition 75% $3.74

Trine Trilogy 75% $7.49

Tropico 5 – Complete Collection 50% $17.49

Twisted Metal: Black 50% $4.99

UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection 50% $9.99

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle 60% $15.99

Vertical Drop Heroes HD 75% $2.49

War of the Monsters 50% $4.99

Wild Arms 3 50% $7.49

Windjammers 60% $5.99

WipEout Omega Collection 35% $12.99

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap 60% $7.99

Ys Origin 60% $7.99

ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS 75% $7.49

Credits going to a guy from Reddit.