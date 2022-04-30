Pokemon GO: A Mega Moment Special Research Tasks and Rewards (May 2022)

With April quickly coming to a close, a new set of things to do in Pokemon GO is quickly approaching. You’ll be able to take on a whole new set of quests, and things to do, and earn many new rewards to wrap up the month with the final special research story A Mega Moment.

But, what can you do, and what do you need to do? You’ll be able to get a few things taken care of to wrap up this quest that started on April 28th and ends on May 1st at 8:00 p.m. local time. Let’s take a look at all of the new and exciting things you’ll be able to do!

Pokemon Go – A Mega Moment Research Story

There are four different things that you’ll be able to do for this research story, and you’ll receive rewards for each one completed:

A Mega Moment 1/4

Catch 3 Pokemon – Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle Rewards – 500XP, 200 Stardust, 10 PokeBalls



After this, you’ll need to either choose Venusaur, Charizard or Blastoise. This will come into play for the remainder of your tasks. We are going to choose Blastoise to illustrate what we mean.

A Mega Moment 2/4

Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 Times – 10 Razz Berries Rewards – 200 Blastoise Mega Energy, 1 Raid Pass, Blastoise Encounter



A Mega Moment 3/4

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 50 Blastoise Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon 10 Times – 50 Blastoise Mega Energy

Mega Evolve a Blastoise – 1 Charged TM Rewards – 1000XP, 600 Stardust, 100 Blastoise Mega Energy



A Mega Moment 4/4

Win a raid – 6 revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Take a Snapshot of your buddy – 6 Potions Rewards – 2000XP, 1500 Stardust, 100 Blastoise Mega Energy



You’ll gain a fair amount of rewards from completing some pretty easy quests, so getting out and about to take care of all of these should be a breeze! You’ll also have a chance to get your hands on Pokemon that are capable of Mega Evolution easier during the timeframe of April 29th at 10:00 am until May 1st at 8:00 pm Local Time, as this event will take place through that timeframe.

You’ll also find Mega Kangaskhan Raids are available on May 1st from 11 am to 2 pm Local Time, which will allow you to try to take down a Mega Kangaskhan. You’ll be able to get up to 5 free Raid Passes from Gyms, as well as increased Shiny Odds for Kangaskahn in the wild.

Pokemon that are currently able to Mega Evolve are Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Gastly, Mareep, Buneary, and Snover. You will need to evolve them before they can take full advantage of Mega Evolution, however.

Completing a few small Field Research Tasks will also give you Mega Energy for random Pokemon that can Mega Evolve, with Powering Up a Pokemon 5 times giving you 25 Mega Energy, and Powering Up a Pokemon 10 times giving you 70 Mega Energy.

Pokemon Go is available on all mobile devices.