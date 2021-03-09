Pokémon GO Charge Up! Event Detailed – Tynamo and Mega Manectric Debut

Pokémon GO events keep coming in at a steady pace with the full reveal of the Charge Up! event coming next week to the popular mobile game. As the name implies, the focus of this latest multi-day celebration will be Electric type Pokémon, with a couple of new debuts within the game. Tynamo and Mega Manectric will be appearing for the first time, along with a lot of other big bonuses and activities. Here’s all the details about the Pokémon GO Charge Up! event.

When is the Charge Up! Event in Pokémon GO

The Charge Up! event will begin in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, March 16th at 10am in your local time zone. Stretching just a bit longer than the five days most events have lasted lately, you’ll have six days to enjoy the Electric type celebration. The event ends on Monday, March 22nd at 8pm, also in your local time. But what will the bonuses be? What’s going on for these six days?

What is Happening, What to do During the Charge Up! Event

The Charge Up! event is all about Electric type Pokémon, with tons of bonuses and additions to focus on them. The big news is the introduction of Tynamo, a Gen 5 character that can evolve into the powerful Eelektross. The event will also coincide with the release of Therian Forme Thundurus and a new Mega Pokémon in the form of Mega Manectric. But that’s not all, there’s also special spawns and a new egg pool, along with the usual Research additions. More below…

Charge Up! Wild Spawns

Alolan Geodude

Voltorb

Electrike

Stunfisk

Tynamo

and more

Charge Up! 5km Egg Pool

Pichu

Elekid

Electrike

Shinx

Joltik

Tynamo

Stunfisk

Charge Up! Raids

One-Star Raids Voltorb Shinx Blitzle Klink Tynamo

Three-Star Raids Alolan Raichu Alolan Graveler Magneton Ampharos

Five-Star Raids Thundurus (Therian)

Mega Raids Mega Manectric Mega Houndoom Mega Abomasnow



Along with all of the above players will have new Field and Timed Research that will rewards you with things such as “Poké Balls, Ampharos Mega Energy, Manectric Mega Energy, encounters with Electric-type Pokémon, and more.” You’ll also get more evolution items when opening gifts from your friends. So if you need more Dragon Scales, Upgrades, or others be sure to open while you can.

And that’s all we know about the Pokémon GO Charge Up! event. But be sure to check back closer to and during the event for more details, including full guides on all the research and the big raids.