Pokémon-GO-Fest-2020-Details

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will bring the live event right to your home this year. The annual celebration, which usually takes place in Chicago along with select other major cities would have brought thousands of trainers together to experience special events centered on the mobile game and Pokémon universe. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic Niantic had to rethink those plans. Today shared the first set of details about the event, which you’ll be able to buy a ticket for in just a few hours, with all of the proceeds going to support the Black Community.

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will take place on July 25th and 26th from 10am to 8pm in your local time. Tickets will be available in the Pokémon GO app starting at 10am Pacific Time today. They’ll cost $14.99 and will give you access to both days of the event along with all the activities featured during. What will those activities be? We don’t have the full list, but Niantic has shared a lot of new details.

Broken up over the two days, players with a Pokémon GO Fest ticket will be able to catch tons of unique creatures to add to their collection. A special research story will kick things off, challenging trainers to complete various objectives with a big reward at the end, to be announced later. While they do this there will be special habitat zones which will offer a similar experience to what has been featured at the GO Fest live events of the past.

Fire, water, grass, battle, and friendship habitat zones will rotate in and out every hour of the event from 10am to 8pm. Each will appear twice throughout the day and will feature unique Pokémon for players to catch, along with visual indicators to show which habitat they’re in. 75 unique Pokémon will be available across them all, though they’ll consist of previously available creatures many will be appearing in the wild or in a particular form for the first time.

The Global Challenge Arena will also be available, giving trainers a specific task each hour that will take the effort of all players around the world. Complete the task and a special reward will unlock, so watch for those furing the event. This is all the stuff to do on Saturday, but Sunday remains mostly a mystery at this time so watch for more from Niantic as the event draws closer.

As it does there will be even more to do in Pokémon GO, with weekly challenges leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2020. Keep checking the app or this site to see what’s happening. And be ready to grab your ticket once they’re available in the app. And if you want to go for the full GO Fest 2020 at-home feel, there’s a bunch of cool decorations you can print out at the official site.