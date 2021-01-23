Pokémon GO Incense Day Guide – Which Electric And Dragon Pokémon Spawn When?

Pokémon GO is just about to wrap up its Hoenn Celebration Event before moving onto the Johto Celebration Event this next week. That’s not the only Pokémon Go related event going on this weekend though, as Niantic is holding another of what they call an Incense Day. These are not focused on one Pokémon only, though this one is definitely build around a certain one. That Pokémon this time around is Mareep to coincide with the release of Mega Ampharos in raids this past week and has led this Incense Day to be focused on both Electric and Dragon type Pokémon.

Which Electric and Dragon Pokémon Spawn When?

The Pokémon GO Electric and Dragon Incense Day will be held on Sunday, January 24 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. Unlike say a Community Day where the same Pokémon will spawn all day, the Incense Day is setup more like we saw with GO Fest this summer with the switching of Pokémon every couple hours. Also unlike Community Day is that you need to use an Incense to cause these Pokémon to spawn, as just walking around will not see this one appear.

To start, Mareep will be available all day long due to the introduction of Mega Ampharos. Not only that, but the previously Community Day exclusive move Dragon Pulse will be available if you evolve Mareep’s next form Flaffy into Ampharos during this period of time. Besides Mareep, there will be 13 other Pokémon that will show up when you’re using an Incense, but depending on the following hour breakdown.

11:00 am – 1:00 pm: Electric type Pokémon Mareep Pikachu Magnemite Voltorb Chinchou Plusle Minun Stunfisk (Rare spawn)

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Dragon type Pokémon and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon type Pokémon Mareep Horsea Dratini Trapinch Vibrava Swablu Bagon (Rare spawn)

2:00 – 4:00 pm: Electric type Pokémon Mareep Pikachu Magnemite Voltorb Chinchou Plusle Minun Stunfisk (Rare spawn)

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Dragon type Pokémon and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon type Pokémon Mareep Horsea Dratini Trapinch Vibrava Swablu Bagon (Rare spawn)



As you can tell, there are less hours for the Dragon type Pokémon, so that is something you’ll have to make sure not to miss out on. For those trying to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge, this is going to be the best way to get Plusle, Minun, and Bagon for sure. In addition, every Pokémon except Stunfisk and Vibrava currently have a shiny form in Pokémon GO, so keep an eye out for those as well. During Incense Day, the store will also have a 1 coin box that holds three Incense, which you definitely want to take advantage of during this event.