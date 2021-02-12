Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

Another real world holiday is coming which means it’s time for a new event in Pokémon GO. This time it’s Valentine’s Day, the celebration of love and all things pink or heart shaped. There’s a lot to take part in for the event, so much that many players struggle to keep track of all the benefits and activities. To break it all down we’ve created this Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event guide giving you everything you need to know in one easy package.

Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day Event Guide

Below we break down all the things you need to know about the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event. This is a big celebration, but fits in the middle of what we’ve been seeing a lot lately in terms of all the things going on. For example, there’s no paid ticket for additional research so you can take part in everything below without spending any more money.

When is the Valentine’s Day Event, How Long does it Last

The Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event begins on the day itself; Sunday, February 14th at 1pm in your local time zone. All of the things listed below will then last for the next four days, ending on Thursday at 8pm, also in your local time zone. We’ll have plenty of guides for all the tougher questions, so be sure to check them out if the info below isn’t enough.

What are the Bonuses

All of the Valentine’s Day event bonuses are centered around the concepts of the holiday, such as love, connection, and friendship. So the following are active for all players throughout the event.

Bonuses

Trade distance increased to 40km

More likely to become lucky friends for trades

More likely to have a lucky trade

Gifts contain more berries than normal

Increased Spawns

Also during the event hours the following Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild.

Nidoran (male)

Nidoran (female)

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Feebas

Luvdisc

Munna

5km Egg Pool

The following Pokémon will be available from 5km eggs received from Poké Stops during the event.

Eevee

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Luvdisc

Munna

Woobat

Cottonee

Raid Battles

During the Valentine’s Day event these are the raids available at gyms, broken down into star ratings.

One Star Raids Espurr Feebas Illumise Volbeat Ralts Munna

Three Star Raids Espeon Umbreon Togetic Gardevoir Gallade Alomomola

Five Star Raids Latias Latios

Mega Raids Mega Gyarados Mega Pidgeot Mega Ampharos



Research and Collection Challenge

The Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event will feature its own Collection Challenge, so see how to complete it here. You’ll need to catch 11 Pokémon, many of which will be quite difficult so hopefully that helps explain the intricacies. There’s no other Timed or Special Research that we’re aware of yet so watch for any updates there. We will be breaking down the Field Research tasks right here, so check back soon for that.

How to Get Munna and Musharna

For the Pokémon collectors out there the big news is the release of Munna and Musharna, two brand new species to add to your Pokédex. Munna will be appearing in the wild as well as in 5km eggs and one star raids as seen above. One the wild spawns and raids count toward the Collection Challenge but if you just want one (or more) the eggs will do fine. And they’ll give you more candy to be used to evolve Munna into Musharna to complete the set.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event guide giving you everything you need to know. There’s a lot to the event and some things haven’t been revealed just yet so watch for updates as we can make them.