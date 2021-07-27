Pokemon Live-Action Netflix Series in the Works

Gaming’s biggest franchise, Pokemon, is getting a live-action adaptation courtesy of Netflix, according to Variety. It has been revealed that Joe Henderson will be writer and executive producer. He is known for being the co-showrunner and executive producer of the popular Netflix series Lucifer.

It would not be the first time Pokemon has found itself in the live-action world. Detective Pikachu, released in 2019, is a live-action movie loosely based off the Nintendo 3DS game of the same name. The movie follows a boy named Tim Goodman and a smart Pikachu as they attempt to solve the mystery of the disappearance of Tim’s dad.

To bring these creatures to life, they were first designed by studying real animals. For example, a bulldog was used to understand the top-heavy movement of Bulbasaur, and Pikachu was inspired by rabbits, marsupials, marmosets and sugar gliders. Following this, puppeteers in London were commissioned to create 3D puppets of the Pokemon which were operated during filming. Facial expressions and texture details were then added in using CGI in post-production.

It is reported that the upcoming Netflix series will be similar to Detective Pikachu. If the Pokemon in the series look anything like those in the movie, then we can expect tons of cute creatures.

Production of the upcoming series is still in its early stages, hence information regarding it is still minimal. Plot details and casting have yet to be revealed. However, Pokemon fans have plenty to keep them occupied while they wait.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, are set to release on the 19th of November 2021 on the Nintendo Switch. These games will take you back to Sinnoh, allowing you to experience one the franchise’s best adventures again with improved graphics. There is also Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which is set to release in 2022. It is a prequel to Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Although also set in Sinnoh, it will be the first game in the series to feature starter Pokemon from different regions.

A release date for the Pokemon live-action Netflix series has yet to be announced.