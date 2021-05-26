Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date Revealed

Pokémon’s Sinnoh is a region of still lakes and towering mountains, calm quiet forests and towns nestled among flowers, all bustling with Pokémon. From the introduction of some of the most interesting and unique Pokémon to the dynamic exhilarating Pokémon battles, it is easy to see why Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are so beloved. And soon, Pokémon fans everywhere will be able to recapture that magic with the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl whose release date has been revealed for November 19th 2021.

Pokémon remakes have been steadily coming out for the early generations since 2004’s Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen to 2014’s Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, so it is no surprise generation four is getting its turn. However, things are a bit different with this remake. Instead of being developed by GameFreak, who has developed every mainline Pokémon game and remake since now, there is a new developer for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: ILCA. Traditionally, ILCA is a support studio for other games, helping with titles such as Nier: Automata or Dragon Quest XI, so it will be interesting to see how they do leading their own title this time, especially for a title as anticipated as this.

It has yet to be seen how these games will be changed from the originals beyond a fresh new 3D artstyle. Newer Pokémon games have made changes that would be much welcome in this refresh of the Sinnoh region, for example being able to use HMs without having to teach them one of your Pokémon. However, even if these games hold true to the originals, they will surely be wonderful experiences, reminding trainers why they fell in love with the Sinnoh region in the first place.

Nonetheless, people excited since Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s announcement now know exactly when they’ll return to the wonderful Sinnoh region. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is a Nintendo Switch exclusive with a release date of November 19th, 2021.