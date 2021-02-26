Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Coming in Late 2021

The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are actually real and are coming in late 2021 in the form of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These two games bring players back to the Sinnoh region with a refresh of the original adventure that hit the Nintendo DS back in 2006. This time there will be upgraded visuals, but the original style is still retained, along with other changes we’re sure to discover once we get our hands on the game.

Developed by ILCA, the makers of Pokémon Home, but under the supervision of Junichi Masuda, the original director of Diamond and Pearl. The overworld visuals seem to bring back the nostalgic feel of the original DS releases. However, things shift quite a bit in battle, with full 3D visuals on par with what we’ve seen in other Pokémon releases for the Switch.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes on Switch for some time. Hopefully this new announcement pleases those fans while exciting more people to experience these classic adventures. For those seeking a new approach to the Pokémon series, there’s Pokémon Legends Arceus, coming in 2022. So it seems like anyone who enjoys the series will have something to be excited for soon.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Announced