Portal Reloaded Mod Refreshes Portal 2 in an Interesting Way

I think it’s safe to say that at this point, everyone and their dog has had their hand at Portal 2, and it’s almost universally accepted that the game is a masterclass in puzzle design and great writing. There’s just so much to love in such a small package, something few companies but Valve can pull off with success. Even ten years later, I find myself replaying the title now and again thanks to both great gameplay and workshop support. The workshop has birthed some excellent creations for Portal 2 which, today, adds one more. Portal Reloaded, a community-made mod for Portal 2, is now available for free to all owners of the acclaimed title!

Portal Reloaded offers all the goodness of the base title, with plenty more puzzles to solve and secrets of Valve’s deep world to discover. The twist? A third portal is thrown in the mix. Whereas the blue and orange portal bring you through one another, the third green portal transports you to and from the world of the old, dilapidated Aperture Laboratories. Using this portal, you must travel between time periods and solve various puzzles if you are to make your escape from this hellish facility.

If you’re already excited, here’s the official story synopsis as per the mod’s Steam page:

“In this community made mod you play as test subject [4-5-0-9]. Awoken from stasis by an automated AI, you are expected to complete a very special test course. Within the depths of Aperture Science, secluded from the rest of the facility, lies a previously unknown and long forgotten testing track.”

The mod is currently only available on Steam, being a workshop mod and all. Are you going to play through Portal Reloaded? If you’ve had a taste of the modding scene for the title, which one is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.