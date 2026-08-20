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Prove you’re not racist,’ a man told fellow United Airlines passengers, demanding they let Black travelers off the plane first

Image of Anshu Thakur
Anshu Thakur
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Published: Aug 20, 2026 01:30 pm

A video captured inside a United Airlines flight has sparked a heated debate after a passenger attempted to change the standard deplaning process by invoking racial tensions. As reported by The Nerd Stash, the footage, which lasts roughly one minute, shows a man walking down the aisle of a crowded aircraft while demanding that fellow travelers prioritize Black passengers during the exit. As he moves toward the front of the plane, he loudly declares, “Prove you’re not racist and let all the black people off the plane first.”

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The clip was originally shared on Instagram, though it quickly migrated to X after being reshared. The footage shows a fairly standard scene of a plane cabin in the final moments of a flight. Passengers are standing up, reaching into overhead bins for their luggage, and preparing to leave. The man in the video walks past multiple rows of people, some of whom step aside to let him pass. At one moment in the recording, he says “Good” to those who appear to comply with his request.

While the video shows a flight attendant and other passengers near the exit, it remains unclear if any further confrontation occurred once the man reached the front of the cabin. To date, United Airlines and the specific individuals filmed have not provided any public comments regarding the incident. A similar deplaning confrontation went viral when a passenger pushed through a packed aisle before the door even opened, prompting another passenger to ask her one pointed question.

What deplaning etiquette actually looks like

When you fly, the process of getting off the plane is usually governed by a mix of unspoken manners and pure efficiency. Historically, the most polite way to exit is to follow the row-by-row approach. As travel expert Hayes explains, “It’s common courtesy to allow others to go ahead of you,” adding that passengers should “be patient, and allow them time to get into the aisle and grab their bag from overhead.”

Efficiency experts have long studied how to make this process faster. A 2014 study published in the Journal of Air Transport Management analyzed different strategies to find the fastest way to empty a plane. They found that a “column style” exit is significantly quicker. This method involves having all aisle seats exit first, followed by middle seats, and finally window seats.

There are definitely times when the standard etiquette should be set aside. If you have a tight connection, it is courteous to let others know. Former flight attendant Carrie Bradley notes that if you have a short window between flights, “you should let the flight attendants know.” They can often make an announcement or even move passengers to help those with tight connections exit earlier.

Additionally, if you have made the mistake of stowing your luggage in an overhead bin several rows behind your seat, it is common courtesy to wait until the rows between you and your bag have cleared before you try to retrieve it.

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Author
Image of Anshu Thakur
Anshu Thakur
Anshu Thakur is a writer who covers culture, trending stories, and sports across the internet. Her work focuses on the intersection of internet trends, entertainment, and fan reactions.