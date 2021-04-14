PS4 8.50 System Update Patch Notes Available Today (April 14th)

Sony has now released a new system update for the PS4 console. This arrives around the same day and time that a big PS5 system update is also available.

The new 8.50 PS4 system update should be rolling out today for all users. The size of the firmware is only around 481 MB. With that size, it shouldn’t take users too much time to download and install it.

This update was available to beta testers a few weeks ago, but now everyone should be getting it. You can read the full patch notes for this update posted down below.

PS4 8.50 System Update Patch Notes

Main Features in This System Software Beta

In messages, you can now turn notifications on/off for each of the groups you’re in. On the group screen, open then options menu and select “Turn Notifications Off”.

Other Updates Features

On the game session screen, you can now use the “Request to Join” button to ask the session leader to join their game. The session leader can then send you an invite to join the game session.

When playing a game you’ve hidden, other players will no longer see you play it.

Communities are no longer available.

Cross-generation Share Play. PS4 and PS5 players can now Share Play together while chatting in parties. This means PS5 console users can let their friends on PS4 consoles view their game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play, and vice versa. Options include the ability to share your screen with a friend, pass your controller virtually to a friend, or pass a second controller virtually to play co-op games together.

There’s bound to be more updates for the console in the near future. That being said, most new updates will be catered to the PS5 console since it’s a newer system.