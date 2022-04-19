PS5 Restock Expected This Week (April 18 – 24): Target, Walmart, PS Direct, and More

Do you still need a PlayStation 5? You’re not alone. The PS5 has been hard to get since its release a year and a half ago, and while restocks are happening all the time across a wide variety of retailers, you still have to be in the right place at the right time in order to secure one for yourself.

Multiple retailers are expected to restock PS5 consoles this week from April 18 to April 24, so keep reading on to find out when and where you can buy a PS5 or a PS5 Digital Edition console.

Target PS5 Restock

Target restocked PS5 consoles on Monday, April 18, so unless you were one of the lucky few that snagged a system during that limited window, you’re out of luck for the foreseeable future. Target tends to restock PS5 consoles fairly often, especially when compared to other retailers, so keep an eye out for more consoles in the future.

🎯UPDATE Some stores have over 80 CONSOLES each now! BUT there is yet another shipment that won’t hit stores until next week, so I just want to set the expectation right that while tomorrow is possible it’s never guaranteed (clearly😂) and what is 100% is the inventory I share! pic.twitter.com/VzCX9FNFam — Jake Randall (@Jake_Randall_YT) (@Jake_Randall_YT) April 14, 2022

Stock insider Jake Randall is a solid source to follow if you’re trying to buy a PS5 from Target, as he’s usually been correct in the past. Follow him on Twitter and turn notifications on to ensure you don’t miss the next Target PS5 drop.

Walmart PS5 Restock

Walmart is confirmed to have a PS5 restock on Tuesday, April 19, but just like the store’s previous PS5 drops, this restock is only available to Walmart+ members. That membership will set you back $13 per month, but you can just cancel after securing a PS5. Sadly, the free trial won’t work for this restock.

PS5 Restock confirmed at Walmart on 4/19 (Tomorrow!)

Walmart+ required ($13)

👉https://t.co/A221SPoltQ

This 👆will show you exactly how Walmart will restock and make it easy for you to check out.

🎥I will also live stream the restock at that channel tomorrow at 11amEST! pic.twitter.com/0sqbYMXdWT — Jake Randall (@Jake_Randall_YT) (@Jake_Randall_YT) April 18, 2022

The great thing about Walmart is that they almost always announce PS5 restocks in advance, so keep an eye on their social media platforms to see when the next drop will be. On the down side, they’re always exclusively available for Walmart+ members, so you’ll have to pay a bit extra for the privilege.

GameStop PS5 Restock

The last time GameStop restocked PS5 consoles was on April 2, so it’s about time for the retailer to drop another bunch of PlayStation 5 systems soon. GameStop usually releases next-gen consoles in stores only, so you may not be able to get one online. GameStop in-store restock events typically take place on weekends, so the likeliest date is Saturday, April 23.

However, GameStop has done online drops in the past, so keep an eye on the website just in case. GameStop’s online PS5 stock usually updates on Tuesdays in the morning at roughly 8 AM PT/11 AM ET.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

Best Buy last restocked PS5 consoles on April 1, which was a cruel April Fool’s joke for most people. Best Buy will most likely not have a PS5 restock even this week. This retailer usually just randomly sends consoles to stores, so just keep checking your local stores’ stock and drive to the first one that has consoles available.

If Best Buy does do an online restock, however, then you will need to be a TotalTech member to buy a console. This is just like Walmart’s strategy with Walmart+, but TotalTech is much more expensive.

PlayStation Direct PS5 Restock

PlayStation Direct has not restocked PS5 consoles since March 24, so it’s about time for another wave of systems to become available. However, PS Direct sends out invites ahead of time for restocks, so keep an eye on your email inbox to see if you’re chosen.

PS Direct PlayStation 5 restocks usually happen in the second half of the month, so any day this week is a likely candidate. If not, then next week is almost assured. PS Direct has regular restocks, so it’s just a matter of time before the next line opens up.

Amazon PS5 Restock

Amazon last restocked PS5 consoles on March 30. Just like Walmart and Best Buy, this retailer requires a membership in order to purchase a PS5. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to buy next-gen consoles from Amazon when they drop, but most people are anyway. Plus, the membership is much cheaper. Again, the free trial won’t work for this.

Amazon tends to release PS5 consoles in the second half of the month, and these are not usually announced far in advance. However, Amazon typically restocks every month, so there’s a good chance that an April drop is on the table. The online retailer has skipped some months though, so nothing is certain.

Antonline PS5 Restock

Antonline restocked PS5 consoles on April 14, so it’s highly unlikely that you’ll be able to buy a console from them anytime soon. Antonline’s restock schedule is highly sporadic, sometime dropping systems multiple times per month and sometimes skipping months entirely. Plus, this retailer usually only sells PS5 systems in expensive bundles.

This is not the ideal retailer if you’re in the market for a PS5, and there probably won’t be any stock available for the foreseeable future anyway. However, Antonline announces restocks on their Twitter page, so keep an eye on that for updates.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are available now for $499 and $399 respectively.