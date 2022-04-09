PSA: Get Better Free Daily Box Items in Pokemon GO With This Simple Trick

Opening your Daily Free Box is a habit that most Pokemon GO players are used to, and that means most people are also familiar with the typically lackluster rewards that Niantic is giving out. There’s no better price than free, but that doesn’t mean you have to be happy with a few measly Poke Balls and other useless rewards.

Thankfully, some Pokemon GO players have discovered some tricks to force the game to dish out better rewards in your Daily Free Boxes such as King’s Rocks, Rare Candies, and more.

How Do Daily Free Boxes Work?

When you log into Pokemon GO every day, you can claim a Daily Free Box from the in-game store that will give you some free items. These are usually just Poke Balls, Potions, and other basic necessities, but the game can sometimes surprise you with rare rewards. It’s usually an unremarkable set of items, but keep reading on to learn how to potentially maximize your free daily rewards.

How to Get Better Daily Free Box Items in Pokemon GO

There are two methods that Pokemon GO players have discovered that can possibly get you better rewards in your Daily Free Boxes. The first method is to wait until the afternoon to check your Daily Free Box. Some players have reported waiting until 4-5 PM local time or later and receiving better rewards than usual.

However, this method doesn’t work for everyone, and it doesn’t appear to work consistently every day. Still, it looks like it does have at least some effect on the Daily Free Box’s contents, so don’t open yours in the morning.

The second method involves waiting for the rewards in your Daily Free Box to change. Some players have reported that checking their box, closing the game, and then returning after an hour or so typically refreshes the rewards into a better selection. Just follow these steps to change your Daily Free Box items:

Open Pokemon GO

Check the Daily Free Box items but do not claim them

Completely close the app

Wait one hour

Open Pokemon GO again

Check the Daily Free Box contents once more

Just like the first method, this strategy doesn’t work for all players. Some people have reported that they’ve gotten lucky with this method multiple times in a row, however, so just keep trying it and it should work eventually.

You should see rarer items in your Daily Free Boxes if you employ at least one of the two methods listed above. You can get Remote Raid Passes, Super Incubators, Rare Candies, and much more if you try these methods every day. Even if they don’t work 100% of the time, these strategies are sure to earn you some rare items at least some of the time.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.