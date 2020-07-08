Steam has sales all throughout the year, but there are none that are of the caliber of their annual Steam Summer Sale. This sale offers incredible discounts on a number of different games over the timespan of the sale, which make it worth checking back throughout the sale. For those interested in the Steam Summer Sale for 2020 though, you better act fast as it’s nearly over.

The Steam Summer Sale started a few weeks ago on June 25 and is set to run through tomorrow, July 9, at 1:00 pm ET. Over these two weeks, there have been numerous ongoing sales, as well as daily sales on a number of different games. With the sale about to end, we wanted to remind people to take a look at the sale and also mention a few of the best deals available.

Doom Eternal – $29.99 (50% off)

Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition – $29.98 (50% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $19.79 (67% off)

Grand Theft Auto V – $14.99 (50% off)

Dark Souls III – $14.99 (75% off)

These are but a few of the many deals available in the Steam Summer Sale that you can still access until tomorrow. While you may want to avoid adding games to your backlog, some of these deals are too good to resist.