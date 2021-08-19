PUBG: New State Pre-Orders Are Now Live With Free Reward for iOS Users

PUBG: Battleground creators, Krafton Inc., has just today announced its newest title PUBG: New State is now available for pre-order for iOS users through the app store, and a limited-edition in-game vehicle skin will be given away only to players who pre-register.

Kraftron has also announced that PUBG: New State will have a second alpha test starting from August 27th until August 29th for both iOS and Android users across 28 regions in Assia, Middle East, Turkey, and Egypt.

This will be the second alpha for the PUBG: New State game after the first one successfully ending with flying colors last June in the United States. More than 650,000 players have already applied to participate in the second alpha test, and more are able to register until August 23rd.

The full list of the 28 areas for the second alpha test is as follows:

Asia: Nepal, Laos, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Macao, and Chinese Taipei.

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen, Lebanon, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Other Egypt, and Turkey.

So far, PUBG: New State has surpassed more than 28 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store alone, signaling a promising release day for the game, and a promising successor to PUBG: Battle Grounds.

PUBG: New State is developed by the PUBG Studios who also developed PUBG: Undergrounds, one of the leading names in the battle royale, genre. PUBG: New State will also be a free-to-play game across all platforms and will recreate and enhance the original battle royale experience that came with PUBG: Battlegrounds, developers so far promise the most realistic battle royale game to date.

PUBG: New State is expected to release this year, with rumors signaling that the game will launch as soon as September of 2021. The game will be available on iOS and Android.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021