PUBG Update 13.2 Patch Notes

Update 13.2 has arrived for PUBG, and here is the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The update brings about several changes including, a new trunk system, a new P90 SMG weapon, a new Blue Zone Grenade weapon, a new casual mode, and much more. The update is expected to drop on PC first on September 8th, and then on consoles a week later on September 16th.

New Weapon: P90

In this update, we are adding the fan-favorite P90 SMG to Care Packages. The P90 is our first Care Package SMG since the original Tommy Gun, and as such, we made sure it is a worthy addition. It comes loaded with its own unique 5.7mm High Powered ammo, which is capable of longer-range combat, unlike our other SMGs. It also comes with a Cheek Pad, Handguard, Laser, and Silencer pre-attached and non-detachable.

It also features dual optics that allow for fast switching between close-range and medium-range combat. Use the Holographic Sight for nearby foes and Flip on the Flipsight for added magnification when they make a run for it.

It comes paired with 250 rounds of 5.7mm ammo in the Care Package.

A single magazine holds up to 50 rounds which you (and your foes) can see deplete live as you’re firing due to the magazine’s translucent design. With the translucent magazine keeping you aware of the high Rate of Fire and the Laser helping you keep track of your targets, the P90 is a solid addition to your loadout.

Spawns on all maps

Equipped with all attachments right out of the crate:

Silencer

Laser

50 round magazine

Non-detachable small low profile sight with some magnification

Ammo type

5.7mm

Damage: 35

Maximum Effective Range: Up to 300m

Rate of Fire: 1,000 RPM

Taego Updates

Introducing the new pickup truck, Porter, exclusive on Taego! The Porter is Hyundai Motor Company’s representative commercial truck, which was first introduced in 1977. Since then it has been carrying a lot of loads based on its solid basics and excellent durability. It is the only vehicle on PUBG available with the Trunk System, a new feature to be introduced below. Porter is a truck capable of carrying large loads and up to four passengers at the same time. Get your chicken dinner with the use of Porter which can easily run on any types of terrain with the support of the permanent four-wheel system!

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive

Maximum number of passengers: Four

Trunk System is available and the capacity is 400

Maximum Speed: 130 km/h

HP: 1,200

Porter replaces the UAZ

New Feature: Trunk System

With the Trunk System, you can maximize the acquisition of items for victory on Taego. Use the compartment of the Porter to load various items and take them out when needed. If the vehicle gets blown up, all the items in the compartment will also be destroyed. If you desire to keep your items safe, make sure your vehicle is safe!

Any item that can be placed in your inventory and weapons, helmets, vests, backpacks can be loaded into the Trunk.

However, due to the weight of weapons, helmets, vests, and bags, it may not be possible to load large quantities.

Only available on Taego with Porter vehicles.

The Trunk system can be accessed with the interaction key when not onboard. When onboard, it can be accessed by opening the inventory.

All items in the compartment will be lost if the vehicle is destroyed.

The compartment of the vehicle does not belong to one person. Anyone can load and take out items.

Item weight depending on their types are as follows:

When a weapon with attachments is placed in the trunk, attachment weight is added and loaded into the trunk with attachments attached.

New Weapon: Blue Zone Grenade

Introducing the Blue Zone Grenade! This throwable item can be used effectively if you want to deal damage in a broader area for a certain period of time. Especially in situations where you want to lure enemies out of a building. The Blue Zone Grenade creates a round blue zone with a maximum radius of ten meters, lasting for five seconds. It maintains its full size for five seconds, then decreases and disappears over another 5 seconds.

The blue zone gets as big as ten meters in radius and lasts for five seconds.

It remains in its full size for five seconds and then shrinks and disappears for another five seconds.

It does not explode underwater. But, when activated near water, it gives damage to players inside the water.

Damage: 10/second

If you are already in the Blue Zone and are in range of an additional Blue Zone Grenade, additional damage will be applied. Blue Zone + Blue Zone Grenade = Both damages apply Blue Zone Grenade + Blue Zone Grenade = Both damages apply



New Weather

To maximize the experience on Taego, we are adding the following weather options to Taego. They will be randomly applied.

Sunset

Overcast

Blue Zone: Rebalancing

Based on community feedback, we decided that the first phase of the Taego Blue Zone was a bit long. Therefore, we have reduced the duration of the first phase to provide a smoother Taego play experience. Enjoy more dramatic Taego through quicker farming!

Comeback BR Improvements

Since the introduction of Comeback BR, we have received a lot of feedback about how it could get boring. Therefore, we have made the following changes to encourage fast-paced Comeback BRs.

Blue Zone Changes Now the Bluezone will shrink even more

Timeline changes The total time of the Comeback BR has been reduced Players can return to the battlegrounds when the phase two Bluezone starts to shrink



Mini Map Improvements

The Taego minimap has been updated to make it easier to identify by making the outline of the unplayable area a bit darker.

Custom Match Updates

RULE TAB Added new weather Added Comeback BR on/off option Changed the blue zone value Removed the Red Zone setting

SPAWN TAB ITEMS Blue Zone Grenade Porter

SANDBOX MODE ITEMS Blue Zone Grenade Porter



New Mode: Casual Mode

Casual Mode is a way for players to practice and have fun in a less intense environment than standard Battle Royale Matches.

You can play up to 3 matches per day in Solo, Duo, or Squads and will drop into Erangel with a maximum of 12 players per match, with bots filling the remaining space.

Whether you’re looking to warm up or just let of some steam in a more relaxed environment, Casual Mode is there to help!

Only available on Erangel.

Maximum of three matches a day (Solo, Squad, and 1 Man Squad).

Only available in TPP mode.

Maximum number of players in a match: 12, the rest will be filled with bots.

The following are supported: Career: Stats/Match History/Medals/Survival/Weapons/Replays Pass Mission Event Mission BattleStats BP Rewards XP Rewards Spectating

Matchmaking Modes PC Test Server AS, NA Solo / Squad / 1-Man Squad All other regions matching on AS, NA Solo / Squad / 1-Man Squad



ARCADE: TEAM DEATHMATCH

Taego is added to the Team Deathmatch arena.

Arena List Miramar – Campomilitar Vikendi – Peshkova / Podvosto Erangel – Stalber / Sosnovka Sanhok – Paradise resort / Getaway / Bootcamp / Painan / Ruins Taego – Palace / Field / Mountain / Shipyard / Market



UI/UX IMPROVEMENTS

STORE

If the item is used immediately after purchase and is non-refundable, the following message is displayed at the purchase stage. Kakao Non-refundable information and link to Kakao’s Terms and Conditions When connecting to Steam from outside of South Korea Notice of non-refundable When connecting to Steam from South Korea Non-refundable information and link to Terms and Conditions Agree to purchase checkbox If the checkbox is not checked, the CONFIRM button is disabled If the checkbox is checked, the CONFIRM button is enabled G-Coin purchase and charging popup have been improved. It shows the amount of the G-Coins you currently have and the G-Coins you have chosen to purchase. You can select the sorting function for each menu in “Store” – “Items” by item type. Added icons to images and descriptions when previewing to make it easier to identify BattleStat items in the store. When previewing an item, the enlarged state is not reset even if the item is unequipped in the enlarged state.



QOL IMPROVEMENTS

When signing up for PUBG, players can find the Terms of Use/Privacy Policy in their language.

CUSTOM MATCH

The Racing Mode, which PUBG’s Lead Partners can create, will end with the Update 13.2 live update.

PERFORMANCE

Optimized memory.

Reduced FPS and hitching issues.

Objects outside a certain distance, such as furniture and stairs, have been improved so that they appear normally when ADSing at medium/long distances

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Fixed the objects and buildings not loading properly on Miramar.

Fixed the issue where there is a gap between the ground and rocks under the cliff in Alcantara, Miramar.

Fixed the issue where objects are floating in the air in a cottage near Crater Fields, Miramar.

Fixed the issue where characters get stuck between rocks near Minas Del Sur, Miramar.

Fixed the awkward location of the entrance door of certain buildings in Miramar.

Fixed the issue where players can get stuck between the truck and the cliff near Chumacera, Miramar.

Fixed an issue where windows of buildings in Miramar were not displayed depending on the distance.

Fixed the issue where players could not vault on some windows in Miramar.

Fixed an issue where the movement of the character was stuttering when located by the window on the second floor of the Miramar Warehouse.

Fixed an issue where characters would get stuck in rocky terrain near Los Leones, Miramar.

Fixed an issue where the player could see through trees when located too close in Miramar FPP.

Fixed the awkward texture of the steel doors on Puerto Paraiso, Miramar.

Fixed the issue where certain stairs were transparent in Miramar.

Fixed the issue where a match would start inside a rock in Miramar.

Fixed the issue where certain poles were floating in the air in Taego.

Fixed an issue where the sound of falling into the water of some ponds in Hae Mu Sa of Taego was abnormal.

Fixed abnormal terrain in Taego.

Fixed an issue where a building in the Go Dok area of Taego existed right in front of the entrance door, making it impossible to pass.

Fixed an issue where the character was perceived as falling from the rocks of Taego.

Fixed an issue where characters could go under the ground on the main road under Hosan, Taego.

Fixed an area where bullets would not pass in Taego.

Fixed an issue where dirt was on the floors of some houses in Taego.

Fixed an issue where certain parts of fences are transparent in Buk San Sa, Taego.

Fixed the issue where trees were floating in the air in Taego.

Fixed the issue where the character gets stuck in the blue object in Yong Cheon, Taego.

Fixed the issue of the parachute not disappearing when Multi Care Packages drop on top of a vehicle.

Fixed the issue of receiving damages when climling on top of Multi Care Packages, by ledge grabbing or vaulting, which have landed on water.

Fixed the issue where some parts of the texture of Lynx AMR bipod did not appear.

Fixed an issue where assigning the “Y” key to a specific emote would cause the spray and emote to work at the same time.

Fixed an issue where explosions and gunfire reverberations were not heard when the gameplay volume was set to 20 or less.

Fixed the issue of the latitude value being incorrect when placing short and long-range markers.

Fixed the issue of when a team with squadmates who haven’t finished the placement test gets matched with opponents that doesn’t meet the team’s average RP.

Fixed an issue of awkward messages being displayed when the Spray was used in an invalid location.

Fixed an issue where the Spray’s item preview image was blurry.

Fixed an issue where the First Aid Kit icon was marked with a cross from the observer’s point of view.

Fixed an issue where if the host stopped the emote while the moving emote was in progress, the participant’s emote would also stop.

Fixed the issue of when the host who creates a session after ending a custom match, the session was deleted.

Fixed the issue where windows would break when a player does certain things.

Fixed the issue of when a player uses smoke and frag grenade in the same position following certain steps, the player doesn’t take damage from explosion.

Fixed an issue where character animations looked awkward when using the spray function while using certain emotes.

Fixed the issue where the Bluezone location in Phase 4 and 8 are awkward in Custom and Esports Modes.

Fixed an issue where teammates sound was not heard when disabling the voice input mode.

Fixed an issue of when using a quick marker on a vending machine, “Missing table entry” message was displayed to team members more than 1km away from the point of use.

UI

Fixed an issue where the fire mode UI would remain dimmed after using a healing item.

Fixed the BI logo on the Custom Match result screen to an updated version.

Fixed the BI logo on the Replay screen.

Fixed the issue where the kill message system worked abnormally when reaching more than one kill.

Fixed the issue where the Radio Message was not aligned with Team List UI.

Fixed the issue where the weapon level up animation in the progress bar isn’t displayed from the second page.

Fixed an issue where “undefined” was displayed in the purchase pop-up, when there isn’t enough G-coin.

Fixed the issue where the images in the Store preview were stretched sideways.

Fixed the issue where the left and right arrows next to the options on the Social Screen Settings menu were not aligned.

Fixed an issue where the TOP 4 UI and the compass UI overlaps when watching through the Observer.

Fixed the issue where the kill messages were not displayed in Observer screen.

Fixed the issue where the order of equipped medals were the opposite in Match report and Survival.

Fixed an issue where the preview was intermittently not displayed when selecting an item or skin after moving the menu.

Fixed the issue where the character UI is displayed in the bottom corner of the screen when entering the character view after the vehicle preview.

Fixed the issue where assigned Medals on the PUBG ID inconsistently render during the End of Match sequence.

Fixed the issue of kill count showing 100.

Fixed the issue where the Invite Friend UI in the bottom right corner of Lobby, the mouse hover area is right aligned.

Fixed the issue when placing the cursor above the background of the Survival Timeline, the scroll bar does not function.

ITEMS & SKINS