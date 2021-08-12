PvP Game “Blood of Heroes” Open Beta Release Date Announced

Developers Vizor Games have just announced today their newest PvP combat title “Blood of Heroes” is releasing its Open Beta starting this August 26th on PC.

Blood of Heroes is a free-to-play PvP game that will focus mainly on its glorious warriors known as “the heroes of the borderline world” and their fights with each other in their endless quests for glory.

Every player should have the chance to figure out which fighter better suits their playstyle, and that would depend mainly on whether they will want to focus on being a killing machine, help their teammates in times of need. Also whether they will prefer to have pure power or mix in a little magic in their fights.

The game will also feature multiple game modes to keep things fresh. Players will have the choice to play either a duel mode to play solo, and a team mode if players want to experience the adventure along with friends.

“Our aim is to introduce a variety of new content and quality-of-life improvements into the game. For instance, friends can now challenge each other via ‘Duel with Friend’, and test their strategies together before unleashing their newfound combat style onto other players. Playing with friends, either in duels or in team modes, adds a whole new dimension to the game, therefore we strongly recommend you grab a couple of your buddies and crush the opposing team together.” said Dmitry Voronov, the game’s director.

Blood of Heroes will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S at launch, players interested in experiencing the game early in the open beta are allowed to sign up right now for PC through the game’s official website.