Rainbow Six Siege Tournament Match Stopped Due to Venue Damage

Rainbow Six Siege was a game that impressed everyone by its use of tactics, teamwork, graphics, and map destruction like we never saw before. Since the game’s launch players have been having fun with the destruction capabilities of the engine, figuring out new ways to attack and defend the objectives in every match.

The Esports scene has been growing ever since, spawning new tournaments every year all around the world. In 2016 and 2017 a couple of short tournaments and 3 finals with a live audience took place in Mexico.

This year Ubisoft decided that their 2021 Major was going to take place in the same country, but on August 18 at 11:25 PM the Rainbow Six Esports Twitter page made a tweet stating that they were going to postpone the remaining matches following some IRL structural damages on the venue they were using.

The tweet was made minutes before the final match of the day between the teams DarkZero Esports and DAMWON, but the players of said teams were keeping things quiet. Some rumors were going around about a collapsed roof, but The Rainbow Six Esports Twitter page later clarified that an air conditioning unit was the cause of the problem.

Turns out minutes before the match started someone discovered a water leak on the main stage’s ceiling, to ensure everyone’s safety they decided to immediately evacuate the area. According to another update the leakage was caused by an overflowing drip pan from one of the air conditioning units.

Luckily the issue was addressed and no other water leaks were found.

The former teams got a chance to play the match off stream with DAMWON coming out as the winner going to the quarter-finals.

It is funny how a game that revolves around teamwork and destroying buildings got into a situation like this one, we are hoping this is the first and last situation in which the venue comes close to an in-game situation like this time.

If you’re eager to jump in a match don’t forget to check the latest patch notes, so you’re aware of all the latest changes to the game’s meta.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.