Update 2.10 has arrived for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 01.000.013. This update is a hotfix for the Containment game mode, so don’t expect any major balance adjustments or content additions. The Rainbow Six Siege servers will be down for roughly 30 minutes in order to deploy the patch, and the servers will come back up once the patch is live. Downtime will take place at different times based on your platform of choice. Here’s everything new with Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 2.10.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.10 Patch Notes

This update is a hotfix for the Containment mode. According to the official Rainbow Six Twitter account, it fixes the following issues with the limited-time mode:

Prevent players from being killed during prep phase

Prevent Attackers from shooting the main nest from the rooftop

This patch will be deployed on PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna at 9 AM ET/1 PM UTC. Xbox players will receive the update at 10 AM ET/2 PM UTC, and PlayStation players will get it at 11 AM ET/3 PM UTC. Downtime will last about half an hour on each platform. Containment is a limited-time mode that will run through August 24, serving as a teaser for the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction. Extraction was recently delayed until 2022, but that didn’t stop this event from happening.

This update addresses two specific issues with the Containment mode. First, players are no longer able to be killed during the preparation phase. This was a frustrating issue for many players, so it’s nice to see a fix. Second, attackers will no longer be able to shoot the main nest from the rooftop. With these issues out of the way, Containment should be more enjoyable for both attackers and defenders. Ubisoft recently teased Operation Crystal Guard, so stay tuned for more Rainbow Six Siege news in the near future.

