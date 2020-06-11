This past generation of consoles has seen many different studio acquisitions by the likes of larger companies. While Microsoft has purchased the most, Sony’s acquisition of Insomniac Games may be the most valuable of all. They already provided Sony with the smash hit Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PS4 while still a third party company, and now they are bringing back one of their classic franchises yet again.

We knew Insomniac Games was already working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and had heard rumblings that they were working on another title. There was much speculation about what that game was, which is why we were surprised when Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed.

We figured that would be the last we’d heard from Insomniac Games during today’s PlayStation 5 reveal event, but they had another trick up their sleeve with the first reveal of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Ratchet and Clank has been around for years now, with the last game being a good, yet strange reboot to coincide with the movie at the time. Now the series is finally returning with another new entry.

No release date was given for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and it wasn’t revealed if this will also be coming to PS4 either. Hopefully more information will come about this one when a press release is sent out, so we’ll have to wait and see.