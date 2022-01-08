Red Dead Online January Update: Double Featured Series XP, Gang Hideout Rewards, and More

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a constant reminder of the power that game graphics now offer for players with breathtaking sights to be beheld wherever the player looks and Red Dead Online has furthermore allowed players to experience the world together with other players that Rockstar Games built. There have been several updates for the Online mode of Red Dead Redemption 2, all seeking to offer the players an even greater experience with new features being added and bonuses for players throughout the lands. In the Red Dead Online January update, players will observe a range of increased rewards and even limited-time clothing.

As aforementioned, Red Dead Online has been thriving with new things to do for players and a wave of events was kicked off recently that saw more players wanting to join the experience. Whether you are taking in the atmosphere while exploring the world with your horse or getting into duels with other players, there is a host of bonuses on offer this month.

The Rockstar Newswire saw the community receiving new details on what the month of January would bring for them. Firstly, there is double cash rewards, double experience points, and even double gold to be earned by completing ‘A Land of Opportunities’ missions over the next 4 weeks. Along with this, competing in the ‘Call to Arms’ series will observe your player getting three times ability card experience points through to February the 1st.

There is also limited-time clothing that can be purchased through the month. There is the Salter Shoes, Furred Gloves, Tied Pants, Irwin Coat, Darned Stockings, Cossack Hat, and even a Fanned Stovepipe Hat all available for purchase until February the 1st once again. Notably, in terms of shopping, discounts will be omnipresent for a range of items and weapons across the world of Red Dead Online this month.

Featured series’s of course also get their bonuses with double cash and experience points through the month and even double cash and experience points once again for completing any gang hideouts that you find throughout the map. Prime gaming rewards are also available for players who have a linked account to the experience which they can utilise in-game.

Will you be playing Red Dead Online and completing various activities to gain the extra rewards and experience points this month?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.