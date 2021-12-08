Red Dead Online Holiday Event Bonuses – Rewards, RDO$ and more

Get ready to witness a grand Red Dead Online Holiday Event that will let you experience four weeks full of Seasonal joy with bonuses on Moonshiner and Trader Sales, Bounty Hunting, Call to Arms, Gun Rush, and more. It’s almost that time of the year and to celebrate the Christmas spirit, Rockstar Games are bringing festivity and delight to the game.

In a recent newswire, the developers said that from next week players could “expect flurries in the forecast and celebrations to be in full swing with decorations at your Campsite and Moonshine Shack, as well as on the cobbled streets of Saint Denis.” This means that you will see winter arrive in Red Dead Online with a sheet of snow and Christmas decorations setting up here and there. To boost the joy of the Holiday season even further, you will be getting carols, music, and season’s greetings from Cripps, Harriet, and Gus on your travels as well.

The upcoming Red Dead Online Holiday Event will start on December 14, 2021, and run until January 5, 2022, meaning that you will have four full weeks to take in the Christmas vibe and enjoy the celebrations. There are a lot of rewards and bonuses up for grabs too. You can take part in the seasonal Call to Arms maps, where bandits are “laying siege to holdouts at Colter, Rhodes, Hanging Dog Ranch, and Emerald Ranch.” However, these will commence on December 21 and you can check your inbox at the Post Office between December 21 and January 5 for Telegrams.

You can now get 2X RDO$ and character XP in Call to Arms as well as 2X RDO$ and Role XP on all Bounty Missions until January 5. Furthermore, if you manage to reach the last wave on a Holiday Call to Arms map, it will give you an “offer for 50% off any weapon.” During the Red Dead Online Holiday Event, the Trader or Moonshine Sales “will dish out 2X RDO$ for those who manage to keep their wagons on the straight and narrow.” There are modes like Make It Count and Last Stand that will give 3X RDO$ and XP and 2X Gold, while Gun Rush, Gun Rush Teams, Spoils of War, Up in Smoke, and Overrun will be giving double rewards.

To make the Holidays even sweeter, you can visit any Saloon and order a drink from the bartender to receive a Good to See Ya’ Emote for free. By simply playing Red Dead Online between December 14 and Christmas Day, you can get rewards for 25 Capitale and a free accessory. Between December 14 to December 29, you can experience the Winter Evans Repeater for free. You can even log in from December 26 and January 5 to get “10 sticks of Volatile Dynamite, 20 Fire Arrows, plus a Reward for a free Weight Loss Tonic” and a reward for freeing your bounty in all states.

During the last week of the Red Dead Online Holiday Event, i.e., from December 28 to January 5, you can receive 2,000 Bounty Hunter XP, or cold ‘n’ dead for RDO$200 by returning in Player Bounties alive. Also, any Legendary or Infamous Bounties (dead or alive) receive 2 Hawkmoth Bolas. Logging into the game between the above dates can also get you a free Winter Shotgun Coat. The fun doesn’t end here. There will be discounts on Bounty Hunter License, Prestigious Bounty Hunter License, Bounty Hunter Wagon, all Ammo and other things.

You can even connect your Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming through December 20 to get a free Stable Slot and 5 Special Horse Medicines. While players who join Prime Gaming between December 21 through January 17 can earn rewards for a Bolt Action Rifle and a free Coat.

​Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.