Red Dead Online Offers Extra Rewards for Moonshiners and Naturalist

Any Read Dead Online players will be pleased to know that this week, starting January 19th, there are extra rewards during missions when you play as either a Naturalist or Bootlegger. The offer expires by January 25th, so don’t miss out on the extra goods!

Moonshiners, who’s expertise lies in making well, Moonshine, will get access to the following goods during the week:

Double RDOS payouts upon completing both Moonshine story and bootlegger missions.

Double Role XP payouts upon completing both Moonshine story and bootlegger missions.

50% off on Moonshine Shack relocation.

Naturalist, who specialize in protecting the wildlife get access to the following bonuses:

Double XP payouts during Naturalist free roam events.

Double RDOS payouts during Naturalist free roam events.

If focusing on these two classes isn’t your cup of tea, Read Dead Online also offers bonuses for it’s competitive modes Showdown and Races. These two modes will offer double XP and gold payouts until the end of the week.

Any player who logs in before the even expires will automatically receive 3,000 Club XP and 5 Potent Health cures. There is also an extra bonus for anyone who has bought the Outlaw Pass No. 4. Players that own this pass will receive a free shirt, hat, and vest with zero rank restrictions. Finally. any player above rank 50 will receive an offer to get 40% a Non-Role Pamphlet of their choosing.