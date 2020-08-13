Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection are Free this Week on the Epic Games Store

Stop me if this headline looks familiar: other than A Total War Saga: Troy, Epic does provide other games for free on a weekly basis, and this week you can pick up Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection. As with previous offers these games are yours to keep once you add them to your library.

Remnant: From the Ashes and The Alto Collection are free until August 20th.

You have a full-fat seven days to add either (or both) games to your collection. It’s no secret that I’m an absolute fan of Remnant (which does have some fancy new DLC coming out soon, wink-wink). I haven’t played The Alto Collection, but from what I can tell it appears to be a rather atmospheric platformer, albeit one where you ride a snowboard across snowy hilltops and vast sand dunes. The collection features both Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, so you’re technically getting three games for free this week. Technically.

Once 8:00am PST rolls around August 20th both games will be replaced by Enter the Gungeon and God’s Trigger, which are also solid offerings. But, seriously: play Remnant: From the Ashes. The new roguelike Survival Mode is worth the price of admission alone (when the game isn’t free), and the game is perhaps the most forgiving of the Soulslikes out there. Trust me – it’s worth adding to your library. I’m sure The Alto Collection is as well (I’ve heard nothing but good things), so don’t let this week’s offer pass you by.