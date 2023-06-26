Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways DLC Could Be Coming Sooner Than You Think

Image: Capcom

The Steam version of the Resident Evil 4 Remake has received a fresh batch of unnamed achievements. This subtle update is the latest hint that Resident Evil 4 Remake is about to get some DLC, specifically a remake of the original game’s Separate Ways expansion. Here’s why many Resident Evil fans think DCL is coming to Resident Evil 4 Remake.

New Resident Evil 4 Steam Achievements Are Hinting at DLC

Like most other games on the platform, the Steam version of Resident Evil 4 Remake has a list of all the game’s Steam achievements. While glancing through the achievement list, a Twitter user named Wario64 noticed that seven new unnamed achievements have recently been added to the game. Other Steam users verified Wario6’s claim, with a post on the achievement-tracking website Completionist.me confirming that no players have made progress toward completing these achievements.

7 new achievements added to Resident Evil 4 on Steam https://t.co/CuSBXgsH5g pic.twitter.com/JTILyq4tsI — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 26, 2023

While nothing about the achievements directly hints that they are linked to DLC, the release pattern of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s additional content has been consistent with that predicted by leaks that have insisted that a remastered version of Separate Ways is coming. Soon after Resident Evil 4 Remake’s initial release, know leaker and supposed Capcom insider “DuskGolem” claimed that remastered versions of Separate Ways and the score-based Mercenaries mode would be available as DLC. Sure enough, a remastered version of Mercenaries arrived on April 7th of this year.

Earlier this month, data miners discovered a folder within Resident Evil 4 Remake’s files titled “another order,” which is what Separate Ways is known as in Japan. On top of that, an altered line of dialogue within the base game has Leon Kennedy tell Separate Ways’ star Ada Wong that they would have to go their “separate ways,” offering yet another hint that a Separate Ways remaster is coming.

Featured in every version of the original Resident Evil 4 that was released after the initial Gamecube edition, Separate Ways follows Ada Wong as she embarks on a mission to claim a sample of the Las Plagas parasite that drives Resident Evil 4’s story, occasionally crossing paths with Leon during his quest to rescue Ashely Graham from the Los Illuminados cult.

June 26th, 2023