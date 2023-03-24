Best Handguns to Use in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Resident Evil 4 Remake features tons of guns for players to slaughter the dead, and while they all have their strengths, some have more weaknesses than others. Handguns are the most common weapon in the game, and considering ammo for this type of gun is most common, you will be using them a lot. So which handguns are the best in the game? Let’s look at the three best handguns out of all five.

Which Handguns Are the Best in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In no particular order below, you will find the top three handguns in the Resident Evil 4 Remake and where you can find them. It is important to note that some of these can only be unlocked once you have progressed to a certain point in the game

Best Handgun #1 – SG-09 R

Believe it or not, your starting pistol—the SG-09 R— is one of the best handguns in the game. Applying upgrades towards its power and reload speed, you can take out the villagers with a few headshots with the help of pinpoint accuracy the gun includes. It may not be the strongest compared to the two guns listed below, but it is a handy sidekick that you will use for a good chunk of the first quarter of the game. Add the laser from the Merchant to it to make it even better.

Where to find: Starting weapon.

Best Handgun #2 – Red9

The Red9 focuses on power for an exchange in high accuracy. Not to say the accuracy is terrible, but with this gun’s powerful shots, the kickback is pretty high. With the stock attachment—purchased from the Merchant—you will find that you can fix the accuracy issue tremendously, and once you do, you got one hell of a handgun in your arsenal.

Where to find: On a shipwrecked boat in the middle of the lake. Found in Chapter 4.

Best Handgun #3 – Blacktail

The Blacktail is close to Red9 but doesn’t have as much power, but it has some advantages that the Red9 does not. The Blacktail has higher accuracy and greater clip size, allowing you to unload more bullets on enemies. Also, it takes up less inventory space than the Red9, has a great fire rate, and the reload speed is high as default before even making upgrades to it.

Where to find: Purchased from the Merchant for 24,000 Pesetas in Chapter 7.

