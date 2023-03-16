All Resident Evil 4 Remake Costumes

Image: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is right around the corner, and Capcom has some excellent content for die-hard fans. With the traditional costumes of Leon and his friends in the game, there has been a recent announcement of even more costumes being added to the game. These costumes can be purchased through the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 and are a great way to add some style to your gameplay. Read on to find out all costumes coming to the remake on March 24, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Costumes

Image: Capcom

As shown on the official Resident Evil website, an image shows a glimpse of the costumes included in the deluxe edition of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Below is a brief description of each outfit.

Casual – These costumes have Leon and Ashley looking stylish, with Leon wearing a bomber jacket that features an American flag, while Ashley will have a punk look in this category.

– These costumes have Leon and Ashley looking stylish, with Leon wearing a bomber jacket that features an American flag, while Ashley will have a punk look in this category. Romantic – The Romantic costume set features both beloved characters with silvery white hair in all-white outfits, making them look like they’re from the Victorian era.

– The Romantic costume set features both beloved characters with silvery white hair in all-white outfits, making them look like they’re from the Victorian era. Hero – This Hero costume will put Leon into—what looks like—a leather outfit with armor. A bonus to this outfit is that the game will also include a filter that makes the game look more old-school.

– This Hero costume will put Leon into—what looks like—a leather outfit with armor. A bonus to this outfit is that the game will also include a filter that makes the game look more old-school. Villain – This outfit will also include a filter that adds a dark red undertone to the gameplay. The Villain outfit will make Leon look straight out of the upcoming Final Fantasy game or even Dante from Devil May Cry.

Related: Where Does Resident Evil 4 Take Place?

In addition to all these outfits—Capcom is also offering additional goodies for ordering the Deluxe edition. The Deluxe edition will feature exclusive weapons, including the Sentinel 9 Pistol and the Skull Shaker Shotgun, map expansion, sunglasses, and an original soundtrack.

Those interested in all the additional content can pre-purchase their Resident Evil 4 deluxe edition now. There’s even a demo out now for players to try, with no time trial, to see if the game is up their alley!

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023