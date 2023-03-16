All Resident Evil 4 Remake Costumes

Resident Evil 4 Remake is right around the corner, and Capcom has some excellent content for die-hard fans. With the traditional costumes of Leon and his friends in the game, there has been a recent announcement of even more costumes being added to the game. These costumes can be purchased through the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 and are a great way to add some style to your gameplay. Read on to find out all costumes coming to the remake on March 24, 2023.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Costumes
As shown on the official Resident Evil website, an image shows a glimpse of the costumes included in the deluxe edition of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Below is a brief description of each outfit.
- Casual – These costumes have Leon and Ashley looking stylish, with Leon wearing a bomber jacket that features an American flag, while Ashley will have a punk look in this category.
- Romantic – The Romantic costume set features both beloved characters with silvery white hair in all-white outfits, making them look like they’re from the Victorian era.
- Hero – This Hero costume will put Leon into—what looks like—a leather outfit with armor. A bonus to this outfit is that the game will also include a filter that makes the game look more old-school.
- Villain – This outfit will also include a filter that adds a dark red undertone to the gameplay. The Villain outfit will make Leon look straight out of the upcoming Final Fantasy game or even Dante from Devil May Cry.
In addition to all these outfits—Capcom is also offering additional goodies for ordering the Deluxe edition. The Deluxe edition will feature exclusive weapons, including the Sentinel 9 Pistol and the Skull Shaker Shotgun, map expansion, sunglasses, and an original soundtrack.
Those interested in all the additional content can pre-purchase their Resident Evil 4 deluxe edition now. There’s even a demo out now for players to try, with no time trial, to see if the game is up their alley!
- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023