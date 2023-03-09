How to Play Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo: PlayStation, Xbox, and More

Image: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is almost here and you can now play the demo right now. Whether you’ve preordered the Deluxe or Collector’s Editions or just want to experience the game before buying it, here is how to play the Resident Evil 4 Remake on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

How to Play the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo

In the latest Capcom Spotlight, it was revealed that you can now play a Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo today. Resident Evil 4 Remake will release very soon on many different platforms, but if you have a PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, you can download a demo now and play it.

To play the Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo, all you need to do is go to your platform’s store, search for Resident Evil 4 Remake, and press download demo when you see that prompt. It’s as easy as that.

A demo for Resident Evil 4 Remake is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Go to your platform now and download the available demo.

The demo has no trial period which means you can play it as many times as you’d like. It features the first part of the game where you go through the village and meet the chainsaw enemy.

We love seeing the increase of demos come to video games. For a while, it seemed that games deliberately didn’t offer demos for better or worse. As a consumer, having a demo to try before buying the game is great, but for the seller, you might lose out on some buyers if they try the demo and don’t like the game.

Luckily for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom knows that everyone is bound to love it, so we get a demo that you can try now.

We are very excited for Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you never played the original Resident Evil 4, downloading the demo to try out the new remake is a must. Since it is known as one of the best horror games of all time, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a must-try.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023