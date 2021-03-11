Resident Evil Village Early Access Emails Are Scams

If you have received an email saying that you can play Resident Evil Village early, please don’t listen to it. This is because Capcom has confirmed that the emails are scams.

The email is from “no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com”, but it’s not an official Capcom address. Capcom has now sent its own official email to gamers telling everyone that this is a third party phishing scam.

IGN received the email and you can see the full announcement posted down below.

“Hello,

We hope you’re very well.

We’re sending this message as we’ve been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain “Early Access invitations” to Resident Evil Village. The sender address is being displayed as “no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com”.

We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately.



If you are unsure of the authenticity of correspondence from Capcom, please contact us directly to verify.”

If you want to play the game early, you can download the ‘Maiden’ demo which is available now for the PS5. The full game will be released on May 7th for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.