Capcom’s latest horror hit Resident Evil Village sold more than 4.5 million copies in nine weeks, surpassing Biohazard in sales over the same period.

We knew a few years back that Capcom’s horror series Resident Evil has a financial future, back when each successive series was getting better and better. And from its latest sales results we can see that the latest sequel Village raises the bar, which were already satisfactory with three million copies sold when the game was released.

Today, nine weeks after the release of the latest game, Capcom can be pleased that Resident Evil Village has shipped more than 4.5 million copies which is a million more than Biohazard in the same period. While Biohazard is still the best selling game in the series with nine million copes sold since it came out, this trend shows that Village is likely to dethrone it in the foreseeable future.

From the beginning of the Resident Evil franchise in 1996 until now, a total of more than 100 million copies have been sold when we add up the sales of all the sequels.

Also Village will continue to haunt players around the world, as Capcom announced DLC for the installment last month at E3. While, Resident Evil: Re:Verse, the multiplayer game that launched alongside Village, is still due to release this summer.

Resident Evil doesn’t stop with the games! Netflix has struck a deal to produce a range of animated and live-action series one of which, Infinite Darkness is currently airing on the streaming service. With 2021 marking 25 years of the hit franchise, it is no surprise Capcom is doing the utmost to celebrate the horror phenomenon.

You can tell how much the series has evolved if you played the first Resident Evil Game on the PlayStation 1 and then skipped to Resident Evil 8. I’ve never been a fan of horror games but there’s something about the Resident Evil ones that just keep intriguing me.